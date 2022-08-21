Monash University leads national DNA screening for cancer and heart disease with saliva test

<!–

The lives of countless young Australians could be saved by a world’s first DNA screening study that could detect an increased risk of certain cancers and heart disease.

Melbourne’s Monash University will lead a national screening program of at least 10,000 people aged 18-40 who will be tested for genes that increase the risk of certain types of cancer and heart disease, which often go undetected.

Participants are recruited through social media and anyone in the age group can apply to Participate.

Supported by researchers and clinicians across the country, DNA Screen will identify those with variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes that lead to an increased risk of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer in women.

These genes — BRCA1 is the gene actress Angelina Jolie talked about earlier — are also linked to breast and prostate cancers in men, although not as strongly.

Actress Angelina Jolie (pictured) had a double mastectomy after discovering she had a significantly increased risk of developing breast cancer due to mutation of the BRCA1 gene

In 2013, Jolie had a double mastectomy after genetic screening showed she had a significantly increased risk of developing breast cancer due to mutation of the BRCA1 gene.

Men and women who carry DNA variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes can also pass them on to their children.

The test is free and involves placing a saliva sample in a tube received by post and returning it in a stamped envelope.

Researchers say the screening could ultimately save countless lives.

“We expect to identify about one in 75 people at high risk for these diseases,” said Jane Tiller, Monash University co-lead for the national project.

“Those at high risk won’t necessarily get the disease, but pinpointing the risk before symptoms appear allows prevention through regular checkups, medication or risk-reducing surgery.” It could save their lives.’

Associate Professor Paul Lacaze, of Monash University’s School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said the testing would enable young people to make more informed decisions about their health.

The lives of countless young Australians could be saved by a world’s first DNA screening study that could detect an increased risk of certain cancers and heart disease. Pictured is a stock photo of a scientist

“We hope to identify those at risk while they are young and healthy, not afterwards,” he said.

‘For some people, this could save their lives through early detection and prevention of cancer and heart disease.

‘This also saves significant costs for the health system in Australia through prevention.’

DNA Screen, made possible by a $2.97 million grant from the federal government’s Medical Research Future Fund, is available to anyone in Australia aged 18-40.