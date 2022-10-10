Monaro Highway crash in Hume, ACT: Claire Kepaoa, Susi Kopy killed horror car accident

One of two teenage girls tragically killed in a horrific car crash and allegedly abandoned by two underage boys was due to celebrate her 15th birthday the following day.

Claire Kepaoa, 15, and Susi Kopy, 14, were found dead by emergency services in a Toyota sedan on the Monaro Highway, in Hume, ACT, about 8.10am on Sunday.

The car they were traveling in had gone off the road, thrown into a row of fences and then crashed into a tree.

The two girls died. The two teenage boys with whom they were in the car reportedly fled the scene and were tracked down to their home hours later.

Monday marked the first day of what would have been the start of term 4 for the two teenage girls – as well as Susi’s 15th birthday.

On the same day, the alleged driver – a 16-year-old boy – faced the ACT Children’s Court charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death.

The two teenage girls who died in a horror crash on the Monaro Highway, in the ACT, have been identified as Claire Kepaoa, 15, and Susi Kopy, 14

The teenage girls died in a horrific car crash in heavy rain after the vehicle they were traveling in (pictured) veered off the road, careened into a row of fences and hit a tree

He was also charged with one count each of breaching bail, breaching a good behavior order, driving as an unaccompanied learner and failing to stop and render assistance.

His identity cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

The tragedy has rocked the local community and left loved ones in mourning as they flock online to pay their respects to the two ‘beautiful’ girls.

Claire’s family member Elizabeth said she was devastated that she had not seen her for a while as she is away studying at university.

“Should visit after graduation like high school,” she wrote on Instagram.

‘Breaking my heart I never said ILY (I love you) and my goodbye.

“Fly high our sweet angel.”

A friend said she would always ‘hold on to the memories’ she shared with Claire and Susi.

‘My heart man. The only two who knew how to put a smile on my face are gone,’ she wrote.

Two boys who allegedly fled the scene were later tracked down by the police

Police believe the 14 and 15-year-old “joy rode” in the Toyota sedan on Saturday night in Hume on the Monaro Highway with two teenage boys who fled the scene (pictured)

Your lives were sadly taken from us too soon. Hope you [sic] have peace now my babies.’

On Monday, friends took to Instagram and TikTok to wish Susi what should have been a happy birthday.

“Just wanted to say happy birthday my baby,” wrote a friend.

‘Unfortunately you couldn’t be on earth to celebrate with us unfortunately, party hard up there my girl, I miss you forever.’

Another said: ‘I love you and you will forever be missed rip my birthday girl.’

‘I love that you are in a better place now.’

Students and teachers at Calwell High School, where one of the girls was a student, have been offered counseling following the crash.

“These young girls were going back to school today,” Acting Superintendent Travis Mills told reporters Monday.

First responders (pictured) who arrived around 8 in the morning on Sunday, also not aware of the exact time the accident occurred, but suspect it was Saturday evening

The ACT Education Directorate called it a ‘difficult time’.

“ACT Public Schools is offering extra support to students and families affected by this tragic news,” the department said in a statement.

Bouquets of flowers, cards and a box of Ferroro Rocher chocolates were left at the scene on Monday as the community mourns the two young lives tragically cut short.

Police claim there were four people in the car, the 16-year-old driver, another 16-year-old boy and the two girls.

Investigators are still unsure when the collision occurred, but believe it happened in the hours before emergency services were called to the scene at 8:10 a.m. by a passerby.

The vehicle was so badly damaged that rescuers were not immediately able to identify the make of the car.

The two teenage girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers and cards were left at the scene of the crash Monday as the community mourns the two girls

Acting Inspector Mills said the car had not been stolen and police have not ruled out more charges.

Detectives are now interviewing the two male teenagers about what caused the crash and whether ‘high speed could have been a factor’.

Anyone with dashcam footage or other information about the crash is urged to contact police immediately.

The deaths of the two girls bring the ACT road toll for 2022 to 14.

It follows a break-in in Buxton, a village south-east of Sydney, last month in which five teenagers died.