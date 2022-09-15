Monaco’s royal family share a collection of photos of Princess Grace

The royal family of Monaco has shared a beautiful series of photos to commemorate Princess Grace 40 years after her death.

Princess Grace – also known as Grace Kelly – was an American actress who starred in several blockbusters in the early 1950s.

But she gave up acting at the age of 26 to marry Prince Rainier III in April 1956 – becoming Princess of Monaco.

She died at the age of 52 on September 14, 1982, following a car accident – and the Royal Family of Monaco have marked the 40th anniversary of her death with a beautiful, largely black and white gallery on their Instagram account.

Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III in April 1956 at Saint Nicholas Cathedral in Monaco. The groom was the sovereign prince of the Principality of Monaco

The couple had three children, pictured from left to right, baby Princess Stéphanie, Princess Caroline and Prince Albert

Although Grace Kelly left her acting career behind, she continued with charitable work, which often revolved around her love of children

The star (pictured here with a camera) as her eldest daughter Princess Caroline looks on

Born in 1929, Grace Kelly became a Hollywood name in her early twenties.

In the early 1950s – the golden age of television – she starred in Mogambo (1953), To Catch A Thief (1955) and three Alfred Hitchcock thrillers.

She also won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the drama The Country Girl (1954) – and worked with many of the leading men of the time, including Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Clark Gable.

Despite her illustrious career, she gave up acting at the age of 26 to marry Prince Rainier III and become Princess Grace of Monaco.

The couple had three children, Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and Princess Stéphanie.

Grace spent many years doing charitable work and promoting her love of theater and the arts.

But she was involved in a car accident and tragically died a day later, in September 1982, at the age of 52 in Monaco hospital.

However, her legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren.

Another black and white photo of the star at Easter. Color photography only became common in the 1970s

The princess pictured looked relaxed with a dog, while wearing large, Hollywood-style sunglasses

The Hollywood star, pictured on her wedding day, had no apparent qualms about giving up her acting career

Grace Kelly (pictured) towards the end of her life, photographed in a floor-length floral dress

Princess Caroline pictured with Prince Rainier, Princess Grace, Prince Albert II and Princess Stephanie, taken in 1974

Princess Caroline, born in 1957, later married Prince Ernst August and became the Princess of Hanover. But the couple is now estranged.

Princess Grace’s son, Prince Albert, grew up and – because he wanted to do something to remember his mother – in 1984 he helped create the Princess Grace Awards to recognize emerging artists in film, theater and dance.

Now 64 years old, he married South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock in July 2011, with whom he has two children.

Recently, Princess Charlene and the Prince attended a church service in memory of the Queen, following a heartfelt tribute to the ‘great’ monarch.

Princess Charlene, 44, donned a delicate pink number to bring Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, seven, back to school to François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré

The Prince and Princess of Monaco appeared deep in thought as they attended a religious service for the late monarch at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Monaco.

Princess Charlene previously saw her twins go to school for their first day after summer vacation.

The Prince Royal of Monaco, 44, wore a powder pink ensemble as she joined her husband Prince Albert to take Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, seven, to François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré, a private school in Monaco.

The proud mother shared pictures of the shots Instagram.

Last year, Prince Albert took his children to school alone while Charlene was recovering in her native South Africa after being hospitalized due to complications from a “serious ear, nose and throat infection” she contracted in May 2021.

Meanwhile, Princess Stéphanie, 57, has worked as a singer, swimwear designer and fashion model.