Monaco are pushing hardest for Chelsea defender Malang Sarr and want to sign him ahead of Fulham

Monaco is ahead of Fulham in the race to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr.

Marco Silva’s newly promoted Premier League side are keen to see the French central half bolster their backline.

But Ligue 1 club Monaco is pushing the hardest for his signature after the sale of defender Strahinja Pavlovic to Red Bull Salzburg.

Monaco goes all out to sign Chelsea midfielder Malang Sarr (above) for Fulham

Marco Silva (above) and his newly promoted team are desperate to bolster their defence

After moving from Nice to Chelsea on a free transfer in August 2020, Sarr was loaned to Porto for the penultimate season, where he played 19 games in all competitions, including three in the Champions League.

The last campaign he was generally used as a backup option by the Blues, making 21 appearances in all competitions.

But with the return of promising youngster Levi Colwill from a loan at Huddersfield, Sarr is further up the pecking order and Thomas Tuchel’s side is ready to sell if the right conditions are met.

The Cottagers are also interested in West Ham’s French centre-back Issa Diop (pictured above)

It is clear that Monaco is in negotiations with the West London club, who are believed to be the player’s preferred destination rather than a move to Craven Cottage.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is desperate to add to the defence, with only Tosin Adarabioyo, 34-year-old Tim Ream and disgraced Terence Kongolo, who has made just four appearances in three years at the club, center stage. defenders .

The Cottagers are also interested in West Ham’s Issa Diop, but David Moyes’ side wants to keep the Frenchman as cover for the injured Nayef Aguerd.