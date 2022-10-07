Mom’s triple murder case paused for competency determination

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has postponed the trial of a woman accused of conspiracy to murder her two youngest children and the deceased wife of her fifth husband until officials can determine whether she is mentally competent.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled on Thursday, a few days after Lori Vallow’s attorneys asked Daybell to adjourn the case. The documents describing the request were sealed and a short hearing on the case was closed to the public.

The trial was scheduled for next January.

Both Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, have pleaded not guilty to the charges. The strange details of the case have attracted attention from all over the world.

Idaho law enforcement began investigating the couple in November 2019 after extended family members reported that her two youngest children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were missing. At the time, JJ Vallow was 7 years old and Tylee Ryan was approaching her 17th birthday.

Daybell and Vallow Daybell were married just two weeks after his previous wife, Tammy Daybell, passed away unexpectedly. The children’s bodies were later found buried on his property in rural eastern Idaho.

The couple was eventually charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Daybell’s children and late wife. They plead innocent and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors say the pair promoted unusual religious beliefs to further the alleged murder plots. Vallow Daybell’s former husband Charles Vallow died while the two were estranged but had said in divorce documents that Vallow Daybell believed she was a divine figure responsible for ushering in the apocalyptic end times. Daybell wrote doomsday-focused fiction books and recorded podcasts about preparing for the apocalypse.

Friends of the couple told police that the couple believed that people could be taken over by dark spirits, and that Vallow Daybell called her children “zombies,” a term they used to describe those possessed.

Vallow Daybell is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona in connection with Vallow’s death. Her previous husband was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox, who said it was in self-defense. Cox later died of what police said were natural causes.

Arizona legal proceedings have been suspended while the Idaho case is ongoing and Vallow Daybell is not scheduled to make a plea in the Arizona case.

It is the second time the Idaho case against Vallow Daybell has been suspended. The criminal case was adjourned in 2021 after she was declared unable to stand trial and committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for treatment. She was declared competent 10 months later.

