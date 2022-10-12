Moment woman who refused to remove her DOG from her lap on flight from Atlanta to JFK is kicked off

Were YOU on the run? Email vanessa.serna@mailonline.com

Footage shows the shocking moment a woman was kicked off boarding a plane in Atlanta on her way to New York after refusing to remove her dog from her lap and attacking a passenger.

The video posted to Reddit, called an airport freakout, showed the middle-aged woman with two high pigtails arguing with a flight attendant who ordered her to get off the plane.

Other passengers watched as the fiery confrontation unfolded after the woman failed to put her dog away and threatened to punch a flight attendant.

“Oh no, no honey, let’s fight,” the woman said as the flight attendant tried to get her off the plane. “I didn’t hurt you, boys.”

She added: ‘My dog ​​was on my lap, I put him in the bag.’

Quietly, the flight attendant tried to remove the woman by refunding her ticket while continuing to raise her voice.

“Hello,” said one of the passengers, while another quickly added, “Get off the plane.”

Woman aboard a Georgia plane bound for New York was kicked off her flight after threatening a flight attendant who tried to take her off a flight

The flight attendant (above) calmly tried to get the lady off the plane and offered her her money back

The altercation quickly escalated after the woman, who wore her hair in two high pigtails, threw a bottle of wattle at a passenger she said was recording her.

The woman was waiting at the Atlanta, Georgia airport to leave for New York, along with others on the full-plan e

The woman became confused in a two-minute altercation with several flight attendants. She insisted that she follow their rules of getting rid of her dog rather than leaving him on her lap.

“Because you couldn’t let me have a dog on my lap,” the woman screamed.

“Ma’am, let’s go,” the flight attendant said.

To which the woman replied: ‘F*** you. Damn you all.’

The woman stuffed her things into her backpack when a passenger yelled from the back of the plane, “Get off the plane.”

‘I’m! Shut the f***,” the woman paused as she threw the water bottle at the passenger. “Turn off your damn phone!”

“Fire her,” a woman yelled from the back of the plane.

“Why is she taking me in,” the woman said to another flight attendant who intervened.

The flight attendant replied, “Anyone can record anything. You just hit a passenger with a bottle.’

He later added, “No one who behaves like this flies with us.”

Atlanta police were called to the scene, but an ATL spokesperson said there were no arrests.

The flight attendant above had to intervene to remove the woman after she threw a water bottle at a passenger

Atlanta police were called to the terminal to assist in the attack

Social media users had a ball watching the video of the excessive altercation.

“She killed a cameraman, but this one was spared,” one wrote.

“I love how she wears pigtails and acts like a first-grader,” added another.

One of them speculated that she was trying to throw someone’s phone out of her hand as she walked away.

“I loved the last snap to the person holding up the phone on the way out,” said one user. “He gave me a chuckle.”

“Now we are waiting for the images of that person, as well as the images of her arrest.

Others commented on the flight attendant’s calm demeanor as the woman screamed angrily and yelled “F*** you.”

“That guy was such a boss. Calm, cool, calm and composed all the time and got her off the plane.’