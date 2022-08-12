Moment woman tumbles down the stairs at brother’s wedding

<!–

Watch the moment this woman turned red when her high heels caused her to fall down a flight of stairs at a wedding.

Viktoriya Shilova, 20, tried to make a beautiful video of herself walking down the stairs at her brother’s wedding near St Petersburg so she could upload it to her social media.

However, disaster struck when her stiletto got stuck in a ridge of the wooden stairs, causing her to fall.

Viktoriya, a thermal energy engineering student, said, “It was my brother’s wedding on July 14 and we had to go down a flight of stairs to get to the wedding venue.

Viktoriya Shilova, 20, was filmed falling down a flight of stairs at her brother’s wedding in a hilarious video

Viktoriya explained that she wanted to take a picture of herself on the stairs for her social media, but her heel got stuck and she flew down the stairs

“It was a beautiful setting and I wanted a video of myself going down the stairs.

The hilarious clip shows poor Viktoriya coming down the stairs until she realizes her heel is stuck.

She struggles to free him from the step and clings to the banister to keep her balance.

Unfortunately, the stairs got the better of her and she was filmed diving first.

The wedding guest can be seen holding on to the banister for his life, before descending the stairs first. Luckily she didn’t suffer any serious injuries

Although she hit her head hard during the commotion, Viktoriya immediately saw the funny side

The dude’s shoe flew into the air as she kept falling down the stairs while her boyfriend continued to film the moment

“My heel got stuck and I ended up flying down the stairs.

Fortunately, Viktoriya came out of the trap unharmed, save for “a lot of bruises” and a blow to the head.

“I was just glad I was alive and not torn my dress,” said the wedding guest.

She got her heels back and was soon able to see the funny side of her misfortune.

“Everyone thought the video was hilarious, and luckily I shot it with humor too,” she said.

And she revealed that most people reacted to her fall with sweet concern, asking if she was okay.

“People also asked if I was okay, which was nice.”

After recovering from her fall, Viktoriya went to retrieve the black heel she had lost during the commotion