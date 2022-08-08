Moment woman plunges to her death while taking pictures from zipline platform after being pushed off

This is the horror moment when a woman taking pictures of her boyfriend on a zipline platform was pushed over the edge by a machine and plunged to her death.

The unnamed woman was snapping photos of a friend from a landing pad at a scenic tourist spot near Fenyang, northern China, last week when disaster struck.

Terrifying security cameras from the drama show she apparently took photos of someone climbing on cables above the funicular.

But she was apparently so absorbed in her photos that she didn’t notice that part of the machine was heading straight for her.

The woman raised her arms to snap photos of her boyfriend on a zipline in China. The friend appeared to be posing for the holiday snaps in the park in Fenyang, northern China

The equipment hits the woman head-on, scooping her up and carrying her over the edge of the ravine.

Two workers rush to help her, but stop just before falling over the edge themselves.

She clings on for a few blood-curdling moments, but she loses her grip and falls into a plunge that, according to local media, would be fatal.

Rescuers found her hanging from a bush just a few feet above the ground.

Other footage shows them climbing on top of a tourist bus to get her down.

Local media reported that she died of multiple injuries at Fenyang Hospital.

Officials have not named the victim, but have said she was a tourist.

The zipline business has since been shut down and a police investigation into the incident is ongoing.