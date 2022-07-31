Moment Ukrainian soldier detonates anti-personnel mine by throwing a TYRE at it

This is the risky moment when a Ukrainian soldier finds an ingenious way to detonate a Russian land mine: by throwing a car tire on it.

A video posted on the Telegram channel Face of War shows the brave soldier swinging the rubber band at the bomb from just a few feet away.

After successfully detonating the bomb – sending the tire flying high into the air – he rubs his side.

A photo later posted to the canal shows that a piece of metal land mine had pierced the uniformed soldier and was pulled out.

The unidentified soldier (left) squats as he swings the rubber band onto the landmine. Right: Time seems to slow down as the band floats towards the unexploded bomb

According to Human Rights Watch, thousands of Russian landmines have been placed in Kiev, Kharkiv and the eastern regions of Donetsk and Sumy.

That’s despite Ukraine being a party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty – though Russia is not a signatory.

Some are activated by contact, while others explode at random intervals, posing a significant threat to civilians.

The International Campaign Against Landmines, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997, has condemned its use in Ukraine.

A Russian diplomat told the UN General Assembly in 2020 that Moscow “shares the goals of the treaty and supports a world without mines,” but sees them as “an effective way to ensure the security of Russia’s borders.”

The tire then collides with the landmine (left), causing it to detonate immediately. Right: The explosion causes the car tire to fly tens of meters into the air and away from the road

The daring video emerged hours after a Ukrainian grain exporter was reportedly killed in a Russian airstrike on the besieged Black Sea coastal town of Mykolaiv.

Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa are believed to have been killed in a nighttime bombing.

The agricultural magnate was the 24th richest man in the country with a fortune of $430 million, according to Forbes.

He owned grain export group Nibulon.

Mykolaiv – which has been attacked many times – is the Ukrainian city closest to the southern front, where Kiev’s forces plan to launch a major counter-offensive to recapture territory lost after the Russian invasion in February.

It is also on the main route to Ukraine’s main port, Odessa.

On Telegram, the region’s leader Vitaliy Kim said of Mr. Vadatursky: “[He] has done a lot for the Mykolaiv region, a lot for Ukraine.

“His contribution to the development of the agricultural and shipbuilding industry, the development of the region is invaluable.”