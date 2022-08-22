Moment UFC reporter shocks Australian MMA fighter Tyson Pedro with a ‘disgusting’ suggestion

<!–

Australian UFC fighter Tyson Pedro took an emphatic first-round victory at UFC 278 – and celebrated it by doing a ‘shoey’ with reporter Laura Sanko.

The incident took place backstage of the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, minutes after 30-year-old Pedro’s victory while the Aussie was being interviewed.

Sanko, 39, usually asks the fighters a few questions about their performance, but this time he decided to join Pedro’s celebrations.

Reporter Laura Sanko and Tyson Pedro do a ‘shoey’ backstage at UFC 278 after his first round win against Harry Hunsucker

Perdo celebrates his quick win at UFC 278. The win is his second in a row after coming back from a nearly four-year absence from the sport

The video clip posted to social media shows Pedro pouring beer into shoes while Sanko looks on uncertainly, holding a microphone.

“Are you going to spit in it?” asks Sanko — which is often part of the ‘shoey’ tradition.

‘No, that’s disgusting’, Pedro laughs. “There’s Covid going around.”

The two can then be seen sipping alcohol from their shoes to the applause of those watching.

The ‘shoey’ party was made popular by Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and the larger-than-life UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa – who happens to be Pedro’s friend and brother-in-law.

Pedro’s forward kick helped finish the fight – dropping Hunsucker to the mat and setting up the fast finish

Pedro has every reason to celebrate his win against American Harry Hunsucker after coming back from the longest injury offensive in UFC history earlier in the year.

The Western Sydney native was away from the sport for nearly four years with successive knee surgeries and is now back with two clinical feats in the Octagon.

“That’s as flawless as a performance you’ll see in the Octagon,” Joe Rogan said after the fight against Pedro.

“You train so hard for this bastard,” the Australian replied.

“It was a very hard camp, to get it down so quickly, that’s what matters. It feels great to be back. I can’t wait to see my little girl, I’ve been gone for six months, my grandfather passed away. This is for your grandfather.’

Pedro’s arm is raised in victory. UFC commentator Joe Rogan described the win as ‘flawless’

The rest of the UFC commentary team was also shocked and impressed by Pedro’s quick finish.

“A flawless performance,” said Daniel Cormier.

“It started with a snapping punch, he caught him coming in, really poked him and then the kick on the body. That was all she wrote. Pedro looked phenomenal on his return.’

Reporter and analyst Laura Sanko, who has also competed in mixed martial arts, is very popular with fans – so putting her “shoe” while working with Pedro was very well received on social media.

“10000 Reason why I love @laura_sanko,” commented one Instagram user. Another gushed: ‘@laura_sanko is the real mvp for her shoey!’ A third added: “Wow Laura has a new fan.”