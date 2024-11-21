Shocking moment when two golf carts collide head-on during the parade

The shocking moment two golf carts collided during a Florida parade was captured on video.

Golf carts decorated with flags and signs took to a rural neighborhood in the Sunshine State to participate in a “flying golf cart parade” — an event that traditionally features local golfers stripping down their carts to parade through the area.

But chaotic video footage captured by one participant proved that the participants may have been taking the word “fly” a little too literally.

In the twenty-second clip, the participating golf carts flew in opposite directions through the residential street.

The footage showed a yellow cart driving down the middle of the road – apparently crashing into a blue cart traveling in their direction before both swerved – narrowly missing each other.

But the next driver who approached the yellow cart was not so lucky.

Just as the next two carts were about to collide, they both turned their wheels in the same direction and hit each other head-on with excessive force, sending the driver of the nearest cart flying through the air before slamming into the cart’s windshield. other side collapsed. .

The injured driver, who miraculously walked away from the accident with only minor bruises, was seen holding his head as he sat on the street floor as other drivers stopped to help.

