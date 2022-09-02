Moment TV news anchor swallows a FLY live on-air

This is the bizarre moment when a newscaster swallowed a fly live – but continued to present despite “feeling a flutter in the back of her throat.”

Farah Nasser, a Global National anchor in Canada, shared images of the ordeal on Twitter.

In the footage, she begins to introduce a story about the floods in Pakistan.

But her facial expression changes as she swallows and grimaces, as she struggles to swallow a fly.

She said of the now viral clip, which has been viewed more than 100,000 times: ‘Share because we all need to laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly today. (Very first world problem considering the story I’m introducing).’

Speak with CNN a moment later she admitted that she could feel the insect “fluttering” in the back of her throat and said it was stuck.

Despite the situation, she continued to present the segment she introduced.

In a separate interview on ET Canadashe explained in more detail how the situation unfolded.

Before she started presenting, she had seen the fly in the studio, but was only afraid that it would cover the camera lens.

However, the fly was suddenly in her throat and she had to quickly move on to the reporter.

She said of the clip that went viral that she was happy to make people laugh, even if it was at her expense.

It comes after Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, whom she mentioned in her tweet, swallowed a bee live in the air last month.