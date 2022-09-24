Moment TRAIN strikes Colorado police cruiser with road rage suspect inside cops parked on tracks

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A female suspect is lucky to be alive after the police patrol she was on was hit by a train after the arresting officer abandoned the vehicle parked in the middle of the track.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley, Colorado, near Denver, had been detained by Platteville Police in connection with a traffic accident last week involving a gun.

When they saw her white pickup truck, officers stopped her at a railroad crossing.

Rios-Gonzalez was ordered out of her vehicle at gunpoint and made to kneel while officers handcuffed her so she could be detained.

She was then forced to sit in the back of a police car as officers made several checks, seemingly unaware of their precarious position.

A female suspect, believed to have been involved in a traffic accident, was detained by police in Colorado

Officers stopped their car on the track and ordered the female suspect to walk back

Officers handcuffed 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez and put her in the back of the car

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, is lucky to be alive after being hit by a train while sitting in the back of a police patrol car

More than five minutes later, seemingly unaware of the extremely dangerous position they were parked in, the police were able to spot the officers talking to a female suspect.

Out of nowhere, a train’s horn can be heard along with its lights.

Seconds later you hear a cop yelling at his colleague: ‘Move your car, stay behind!’

But there was no time to react before the train slammed into the police SUV and thundered him down the track with Rios-Gonzalez inside.

The officers handcuffed the 20-year-old woman suspected of a traffic quarrel

Officers could be seen talking to the suspect just before the train struck

The lights of the train could be seen as they shot 2780645 in the direction of the car with only seconds left

A train crashed into the police SUV causing it to rumble down the track, with Rios-Gonzalez still inside

The train slammed into the patrol car at tremendous speed

Incredibly, the mother of one survived despite nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and the loss of several teeth in the accident.

Investigators explained how officers detained Rios-Gonzalez in connection with a traffic incident that involved the use of a firearm.

The police officer whose patrol car was hit by a train has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

‘The biggest question is why you would park on train tracks. it’s just negligence, gross negligence and recklessness,” Wilkinson told Fox 31.