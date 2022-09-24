Moment TRAIN strikes Colorado police cruiser with road rage suspect inside cops parked on tracks
Shocking moment TRAIN hits Colorado police cruiser with road rage female suspect, 20, inside after police SUV parked on tracks: Victim was left with nine broken ribs, head injury and broken teeth
- A female suspect, believed to have been involved in a traffic accident, was detained by police in Colorado
- Officers stopped their patrol on the track and handcuffed 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez and placed her in the back.
- A train crashed into the police SUV causing it to rumble down the track, with Rios-Gonzalez still inside
- Incredibly, the mother of one survived despite nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and the loss of several teeth in the accident
- Police officer who parked the car on the tracks has been placed on leave
A female suspect is lucky to be alive after the police patrol she was on was hit by a train after the arresting officer abandoned the vehicle parked in the middle of the track.
Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley, Colorado, near Denver, had been detained by Platteville Police in connection with a traffic accident last week involving a gun.
When they saw her white pickup truck, officers stopped her at a railroad crossing.
Rios-Gonzalez was ordered out of her vehicle at gunpoint and made to kneel while officers handcuffed her so she could be detained.
She was then forced to sit in the back of a police car as officers made several checks, seemingly unaware of their precarious position.
More than five minutes later, seemingly unaware of the extremely dangerous position they were parked in, the police were able to spot the officers talking to a female suspect.
Out of nowhere, a train’s horn can be heard along with its lights.
Seconds later you hear a cop yelling at his colleague: ‘Move your car, stay behind!’
But there was no time to react before the train slammed into the police SUV and thundered him down the track with Rios-Gonzalez inside.
Incredibly, the mother of one survived despite nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and the loss of several teeth in the accident.
Investigators explained how officers detained Rios-Gonzalez in connection with a traffic incident that involved the use of a firearm.
The police officer whose patrol car was hit by a train has been placed on leave pending an investigation.
‘The biggest question is why you would park on train tracks. it’s just negligence, gross negligence and recklessness,” Wilkinson told Fox 31.
Incredibly, the mother of one survived despite nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and the loss of several teeth in the accident