Moment tradies brawl in Melbourne amid union tensions

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Incredible footage shows the moment an all-out brawl broke out between rival traditions on a North East Link construction site.

The construction workers were filmed punching each other and picking up makeshift weapons as they collided at the North East Link construction site in Bulleen, Melbourne.

The fight appeared to be taking place at a new Park and Ride bus interchange built as part of the $15.8 billion North East Link.

One man is seen lying on the ground while being attacked, while a second man can be knocked down by a blow.

The reason for the brawl is unclear, but it comes amid tensions between rival construction unions.

The CFMEU has been accused of forcing workers and construction companies to switch to affiliated companies.

In the meantime, the Australian Workers’ Union has taken legal action against international companies after accusing them of firing its members.

A source said there had been heightened tensions between the CFMEU and the AGU in the past month.

However, there is also speculation that the brawl was caused by personal tensions.

Emergency services were called and one person was taken to hospital. No serious injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed.

Two subcontractors have been fired and have said they will not return after the brawl.

The North East Link project team insists the brawl was a one-off.

Workers at the site have now been told that violent behavior will not be tolerated.

One man is seen lying on the ground while being attacked, while a second man can be knocked down by a blow

Two subcontractors have been fired and told not to return after shocking brawl

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable and seeing this behavior on the ground is extremely worrying – the North East Link project team has taken appropriate action,” a government spokeswoman told the newspaper. Herald Sun.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy said the view was unacceptable and called for a full investigation.

“The government has a role to keep people safe on construction sites in the state and this behavior is clearly unacceptable,” he said.

“We need to know if this is a regular occurrence and what the government is doing to eradicate it.”