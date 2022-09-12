Moment thug picks fight with junior Jiu-Jitsu world champion, 16, who takes down the attacker

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is when a violent villain’s attack on a 16-year-old boy completely backfired after the teen turned out to be a junior world martial arts champion.

Stuart Briggs, 35, has confessed to assaulting student Alex Williams, now 17, during a luncheon attack in Guisborough, North Yorkshire.

Briggs appeared before the Teesside Magistrates’ Court Friday, where he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent for the assault that required Alex six stitches in hospital for his injuries.

The 35-year-old from Middlesbrough was given unconditional bail until October 11.

The aggressive crook, who bit a lump from the boy’s ear, attacked the teen, yelling, “I’m going to hit your head in it” and “I’m going to stab you in the alley.

But what Briggs failed to realize is that the boy was a multiple junior world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Video footage shows the moment as Briggs approaches, the teen sat on a bench in the street with a friend.

Briggs tries to grab him, but extraordinary footage captures the moment when Alex jumps into defense mode and appears to lift the man – more than double his age – and toss him to the ground while holding him back.

This was when the then 16-year-old Alex Williams, junior world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, knocked over 35-year-old Stuart Briggs who had attacked him while he was sitting on a bench.

Alex, a student from Redcar, North Yorkshire, is a multiple world champion Jiu-Jitsu

The aggressor briefly escapes while Alex tries to run away from the situation, but keeps coming back to the then 16-year-old.

The teen takes some personal belongings from his pockets as the two men face each other as bystanders watch.

As the pair struggle on the ground, a man appears to approach them to break things up.

Speaking about the September 14 attack last year, Alex from Redcar, North Yorkshire, told Teesside Live: “As he got closer to me I saw an opportunity to defend myself and fight back, so I took it.

Briggs bit off the teen’s ear, requiring six stitches in the hospital after the attack

Briggs (pictured) has confessed to targeting the teen and pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH unintentionally on Friday

“When the fight or flight starts you have to choose one or the other and I chose to fight back and I was focused.

“Of course I was afraid he would have a knife because he threatened to stab me, but in situations like this it’s about survival and luckily I was there for him.

“I thought after I knocked him down the first time he would have run away, but he came back for more, so I kept trying to restrain him without hitting him.

“I was in a sitting position and the move just came naturally, because I’ve drilled it a thousand times in training. My main goal was to safely de-escalate the situation.

“There was blood everywhere and I realized he had bitten a piece out of my ear,” Alex added.

Finally, Briggs walked away and the Prior Pursglove College student called the police.