Moment thug armed with a HATCHET threatens Morrisons staff to steal scratch cards and cash

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An axe-wielding man was caught on camera threatening staff as he held up Morrisons during a spate of armed robberies in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Sean Zaffer Traynor, 34, robbed several supermarkets between November and December 2021, leaving the staff involved “extremely shocked”.

In some cases, he would terrorize staff with a knife or hatchet and demand cash and scratch cards behind tills.

The first offense took place at Morrisons in Rochdale at around 7pm on 13 November 2021, when Traynor entered the store and waved an ax in hand before stealing the cash and scratch cards.

Sean Zaffer Traynor, 34, robbed several supermarkets between November and December 2021, leaving the staff involved “extremely shocked”.

CCTV footage shared by Greater Manchester Police showed Traynor walking into the store wearing a hoodie and face covering, as he raised the ax towards a member of staff.

Traynor then led the worker behind the counter before he is seen grabbing the scratch cards and walking out of the store.

Burglaries across the city continued until December 2021 and left staff working in stores at the time “extremely shaken”, according to Greater Manchester Police.

The amount stolen from the various shops resulted in losses of over £2,000.

Police have said staff working at the attacked supermarkets were “in fear for their lives” in the ordeal and that some of the victims involved are still recovering, although no one was physically injured in any of the robberies.

Traynor, of Channing Square, Rochdale, was sentenced on Monday December 5 at Minshull Street Crown Court to a total of 12 years, for six counts of commercial theft and six counts of possession of a bladed item in Rochdale.

In some cases, he would terrorize staff with a knife or hatchet (pictured) and demand cash and scratch cards behind tills.

CCTV footage shared by Greater Manchester Police showed Traynor walking into the store wearing a hoodie and face covering, as he raised the ax towards a member of staff.

Traynor then led the worker behind the counter before he is seen grabbing the scratch cards and walking out of the store.

Detective Constable Elizabeth Stacey, from Greater Manchester Police’s Rochdale Crime Investigation Department, said: “This was a series of terrifying robberies which saw staff and shoppers in fear for their lives, some still recovering from the ordeal.”

‘The staff were public and were threatened with a weapon, they were just doing their job serving the public in their local supermarkets.

“The team worked hard to gather various pieces of evidence through CCTV footage and witness statements to build a timeline of events that would be strong enough to charge Traynor with the crimes.

‘The sentence shows the length we take to conclude an investigation and shows that no matter how organized or sophisticated the group or individual, we will fully investigate and jail offenders for a long time.

“I am pleased with the outcome of the court today and relieved that a dangerous criminal is now off our streets and brought to justice for his crimes.”