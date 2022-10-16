Moment three thugs flee shooting after gunning down boy, 13, leaving him paralysed [VIDEO]

Three thugs caught on CCTV fleeing a shooting spree after gunning down a 13-year-old boy with a homemade gun and leaving him paralyzed have been jailed for life.

where a 13-year-old boy was left paralyzed after being shot in the spine with a homemade gun, has been jailed for life.

Zidann Edwards and Diago Anderson, both 20, and 17-year-old Tafique Thomas gunned down the schoolboy after he ‘strayed onto their turf’ in Birmingham.

The victim and his friends were on their way to get food when he was attacked in an underpass at Hockley Circus on November 18 last year.

A court heard the teenager was shot because he crossed into the territory of a notorious gang called Armed Response.

After the gruesome attack, Edwards even made a prank rap music video expressing his regret for not killing the young boy.

Three thugs caught on CCTV fleeing a shooting in which a 13-year-old boy was left paralyzed after being shot in the spine with a homemade gun have been jailed for life

Zidann Edwards and Diago Anderson, both 20, gunned down the schoolboy after he ‘strayed onto their turf’ in Birmingham

The victim and his friends were on their way to get food when he was attacked by Edwards, Anderson and Tafique Thomas, 17 (pictured), in an underpass at Hockley Circus on November 18 last year

The victim managed to call 999 despite his injuries to tell the ambulance service he had been shot.

Weapons officers provided life-saving first aid before paramedics arrived and the youngster was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

The court heard that the boy has been left paraplegic as a result of one of the pills passing through his spinal cord.

CCTV revealed a stolen Nissan screeching up with the teenage victim before Edwards, Anderson and Thomas got out of the car.

The boy and his friends were then chased into the underpass before the boy was blasted in the back with a homemade shotgun known as a slam gun.

Footage released by police shows the trio running from the scene and driving away, and the car was later found and forensically linked to the suspects.

The boy and his friends were then chased into the underpass before the boy was blasted in the back with a homemade shotgun (pictured) known as a slam gun

Officers arrested them and found more evidence, including the clothes they were wearing on the day of the shooting, along with several phones.

Police also recovered a handgun and a stun gun from an address associated with Thomas, and further investigations helped prove this was the weapon used in the attack.

All three were convicted of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court in August and were jailed for life on Friday.

Thomas, who can now be identified after reporting restrictions were lifted, was also found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Edwards was jailed for a minimum of 17 years, Anderson for a minimum of 18 years and Thomas for a minimum of 16 years and eight months.

CCTV revealed a stolen Nissan screeching up with the teenage victim before Edwards, Anderson and Thomas got out of the car

After the case, the mother of the paralyzed teenager said: ‘These cowards didn’t even ask my son a simple question, they just ran him down and shot my 13-year-old in the back like he was nothing.

‘But my son is strong, strong as a lion, and no weapon formed against him will ever prosper.’

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, of West Midlands Police CID, said: ‘The unprovoked and callous actions of these three young men have changed an innocent boy’s life forever.

‘The events of that night are simply heartbreaking – it didn’t have to happen and I am deeply sorry for the fear that young lad must have felt before he was so seriously injured.

‘Gun crime is so damaging that there are never any winners. I hope today’s result sends a really clear message to anyone involved in gang or gun crime.

Officers arrested them and found more evidence, including the clothes they were wearing on the day of the shooting along with several phones

‘It is a serious offense for which you will be punished.

“While no sentence can ever change the tragic events of that day, I hope it provides some comfort to the boy and his family as they continue to rebuild their lives.

‘My team has worked tirelessly with internal and external colleagues and partners to collect and present the evidence in this case.

‘Their collective hard work and dedication led to, has helped achieve justice for the young boy and his family.

“Our primary focus is always to prevent these incidents from happening, but unfortunately we continue to see gun violence on our streets.

“We need our communities to come together to help us in our fight against gun and gang-related crime.”