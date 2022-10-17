Moment thieves smash glass doors of New York’s Cellini jewelers and ransack pricey gems [VIDEO]

A shocking video shows the moment a trio of thieves broke through the glass doors of a luxury jewelry store in New York City and searched suitcases of expensive gems and watches before fleeing in a silver sedan.

Being the New York Police Department looking for three people who broke into the luxury Cellini jewelry stores of Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The burglars took expensive jewelry estimated to be worth more than $500,000.

The latest burglary is just one of many that have seen New York crime rates soar in recent years.

Shocking video shows the moment a trio of thieves broke through the glass doors of a luxury jewelry store in New York City

New York police are looking for three people who broke into the luxury Cellini jewelry stores on Park Avenue in Manhattan around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Hooded gang tore glass cases on the floor as they scrambled to collect jewelry and watches as quickly as possible

The dramatic footage begins with the three thieves smashing glass doors to break into the store.

The hooded gang then rips glass cases on the floor as they scramble to collect jewelry and watches as quickly as possible.

They attack some glass cabinets with a hammer so they can steal the contents.

The trio fled the store and reportedly made their escape in a silver sedan as they headed east on East 56th Street, a New York Police Department spokesman said.

The burglars took high-quality jewelry estimated to be worth more than $500,000. Pictured: Products on display in Cellini jewelers

The latest burglary is just one of many that have seen New York crime rates rise in recent years (general view of Cellini’s exterior)

Then they take as many of the expensive gems as possible and put them in black bags.

Ultimately, the trio fled the store and reportedly made their escape in a silver sedan, heading east on East 56th Street, a New York Police Department spokesman said.

The luxury items listed on the Cellini jeweler’s website can run up to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The most expensive item listed on the Cellini website is a vintage diamond bracelet for $865,000, but the range also includes diamond petal earrings that cost $12,000 and a Girard-Perregaux tourbillon watch that fetch $172,000.

The most expensive list is a vintage diamond bracelet for $865,000, but the range also includes diamond petal earrings for $12,000 and a Girard-Perregaux tourbillon watch that fetch $172,000.

Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information about the burglars, and the store was reportedly still open for business on Saturday morning.

The Big Apple continues to struggle with rising crime rates, 31.8 percent higher than last year.

Crime in New York City is rampant, totaling 31.8 percent more than last year, and robbery at a shocking 35.5 percent

Police reported 390 homicides, 14 percent less than last year, but total crime is up 31.8 percent.

The number of robberies has increased by 35.5 percent and the number of attacks by 15.1 percent. Many criminals have been released without bail and are given shorter sentences.

Anyone with information is requested to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip through their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips.