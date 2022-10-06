Moment teen chess grandmaster accused of using anal beads to cheat gets body scan before tournament

The chess prodigy accused of cheating with vibrating anal beads has declared: ‘I’m not going back’ after winning a US Championship game where he had to undergo a body scan before playing.

Hans Niemann, 19, was accused of cheating by world chess champion Magnus Carlsen last month after the teenager managed to beat the Norwegian – widely regarded as the world’s best chess player – apparently without concentrating.

Then Chess.com published a lengthy report earlier this week claiming that Niemann had ‘probably’ cheated in more than 100 online games, including in several cash prize tournaments – but had no evidence to suggest that he had cheated in over-the -board (OTB), personal matches.

Niemann previously stated he would play naked to prove doubters wrong after rumors suggested he may have used vibrating anal beads, controlled by a third party, to determine the best moves to make in his match against Carlsen.

But footage emerged yesterday of the prodigy being held outside his US Championship game and forced to stand to attention as a security officer carried out an all-over body scan with a hand-held detector.

Niemann’s scan took significantly longer than other contestants, and the guard even turned him around to scan his backside – prompting the commentators to laugh.

The 19-year-old, who didn’t look happy about the scan, went on to win his first-round bout against a 15-year-old opponent before taking to the microphone in a post-fight interview to hit out at critics.

‘This game is a message to everyone. This whole thing started with me saying “chess speaks for itself” and I think this game spoke for itself and showed the chess player that I am.

‘It also showed that I’m not going to back down and I’m going to play my best chess here regardless of the pressure.’

A clearly frustrated Niemann quickly cut the post-match interview short, telling the interviewer: ‘You can leave it up to your own interpretation, but thanks, that’s it’

A clearly frustrated Niemann quickly cut the interview short, telling the interviewer: ‘You can leave it up to your own interpretation, but thanks, that’s it’ before walking out, to the disbelief of the commentators.

His post-match interview was the first time since September 7 that Niemann has publicly addressed allegations of cheating.

He initially protested his innocence amid speculation from Carlsen and the chess community that he had cheated in their games, admitting that he had done so twice before as a youngster, but had learned from his mistakes and vowed not to do it again.

There is no evidence to suggest that Niemann has cheated in any OTB games.

However, an extensive investigation of Neimann’s online play by Chess.com found that he likely broke the rules in tournaments as late as 2020, noting ‘many notable signals and unusual patterns in Hans’ path as a player’, according to a 72 page report.

The document alleged that Niemann likely received assistance in more than 100 online games using illegal computer aids.

It also showed the prodigy privately admitting to Chess.com that he had cheated on numerous occasions, while it also revealed he was banned from the site – although this was never made public.

The report says Niemann confessed his cheating to Chess.com COO Danny Rensch during a Zoom call and later in writing during a Slack chat.

Many of the tournaments in which Chess.com said Niemann cheated involved cash prizes, according to the report, including Chess.com prize events, the Speed ​​Chess Championship Qualifiers and the PRO Chess League.

It is unclear how much prize money Neimann has won in his short career.

Niemann beat world chess champion Carlsen on September 4 in the prestigious Sinquefield Cup, the infamous tournament where the 19-year-old was accused of using vibrating anal beads to communicate with your coach.

Niemann vehemently denied Carlsen’s accusations, saying he only cheated twice in his life – at the ages of 12 and 16 – and that both transgressions were some of the biggest regrets of his life.

“Other than when I was 12 years old, I have never, ever, ever — and I would never do that, it’s the worst thing I could ever do — cheat in a prize money tournament,” Niemann said afterward.

‘Never when I was streaming did I cheat.’

‘Remember I was 16 years old, I would never hurt anyone, it was random games. I would never – could ever fathom doing that – in a real game.’

The Chess.com report appeared to cast doubt on Niemann’s denials, calling the September 4 game ‘suspicious’ and adding ‘that Hans’ explanation of his victory after the event added to our suspicions.’

‘As for his OTB game more generally… we think [there] are apparent anomalies in Hans’ rise in OTB rating.

“It should be noted that we discuss how Hans became the fastest rising top player in OTB classical chess in modern recorded history much later in life than his peers and did so after we removed him from playing on our side in 2020 .”

That said, it admitted that there was no “direct evidence that proves Hans cheated at the September 4, 2022 game with Magnus, or proves that he has cheated in other OTB [over the board] game in the past.’

Chess.com explained that they applied statistical analysis to Niemann’s play, comparing his moves to those a chess machine would make in the same position. A high correlation between the two points strongly in the direction of cheating.

‘Some, often newer, players use a chess engine like Stockfish to determine every move they make. This type of cheating is obvious and easy to detect,’ the report states.

‘Other players, especially those playing at Hans’ level, are much more sophisticated and engage in ‘selective cheating’, using a chess engine to advise only at key moments and often deliberately making sub-par moves in order to mask their motor use.’