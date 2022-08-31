Moment swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy’s most advanced surface combatant ship

The US Navy has released a new video showing a sailor in April 2019 filming six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship.

This incident captured drones floating around the USS Zumlwalt, although six other ships were involved, and all incidents took place between March and July 2019.

It happened 19 miles off the coast of California, in international waters, while the Zumwalt was stationed at Camp Pendleton.

In the video, a sailor can hear the strange event narrate, saying that the plane is operating at an altitude of 300 to 1,000 feet and has created multiple flyovers and circular patterns around the ship.

While the video is unclear, it shows a drone with multicolored lights buzzing above the ship in “consistent patterns,” and the sailor also says they appear to be unarmed.

At one point, one of the drones passed over the deck of the ship and failed to make contact with the ship itself.

Drone swarming events have become more frequent in recent years, with some incidents even using less capable drones as “canaries” to divert security systems or investigate defenses.

The USS Paul Hamilton (left) has recorded multiple encounters with drone swarms in 2019. On July 15, they were followed by drones believed to be piloted by a Hong Kong-based freighter. On July 21 and again on July 30, they reported drones overhead. Fourteen drones surrounded the USS Ralph Johnson (pictured, right) on July 15, 2019

The drones have been documented by the Navy’s SNOOPIE team – Ship Nautical Or Anders Photographic Interpretation and Exploitation team – to track the sightings.

SNOOPIE is made up of sailors trained to take photos to capture unusual sightings.

Dave Kovar, CEO of URSA Inc. which specializes in drone security vulnerabilities, said that while it “is unable to determine much of the aircraft’s configuration,” it appears to have “four navigation lights.”

Kovar told The Drive that the flying object could be a “multi-rotor, probably a quad, UAV (unidentified aircraft) with chasers.”

Another analyst noted that the drone is advanced, saying, “While the video isn’t the best quality, I don’t see anything on the drone that would make me think it’s something that can’t be bought off the shelf from a current commercial.” drone manufacturer.’

But the pattern of the flights and the constant altitude also made the analyst note: “the drones were either programmed to fly a certain route or were controlled from a distance while possibly at altitude, which is not the characteristic for me.” of advanced technology. ‘

The incident took place just 27 miles off the Southern California coast, near the large Camp Pendleton naval base.

Because it was so close to the mainland US, the analyst concluded it was probably a “planned mission because no one has six drones on a boat for recreational purposes.”

In addition, the newly released video “is really the only way a forensic assessment can be made to determine the origin and capabilities of an unidentified drone,” they said.

The apparent surveillance of the USS Zumwalt is unique in that it is the most technologically capable stealth warship available to the US Navy.

The ship’s stealth technology makes it more durable than other destroyers, as it can go undetected and also operate closer to enemy territory.

Director of Naval Intelligence Scott W. Bray Appears for a House Intelligence Committee Hearing on “Unidentified Air Phenomena”

These swarms of ‘tic tac’-shaped drones were originally thought to hit the Navy for just a few days in mid-July, but new documents show that Navy officials continued to deal with these encounters throughout the month.

In a July 2019 incident, the USS Russell fired five shots at the drones, which could fly at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour and cover at least 100 nautical miles.

Two days later, the USS Russell sent out a “ghostbusters” team around 10:30 a.m. on July 23. The team “completed” their mission around 11 a.m.

The ride defined a “ghostbuster” as a gun-shaped UAS device on the underside that blocks radio frequencies between the drone and its operator.

It is not known whether the USS Russell already had ghostbusters on board the ship or whether it was purchased specifically to counteract the increase in drone presence.

The Drive reported that the drones attached to the ship in Hong Kong weren’t the only concerns.

FACTS ABOUT USS ZUMWALT The USS Zumwalt, the world’s most advanced stealth warship, was first launched on October 29, 2013 The ship is named after Elmo Zumwalt Jr., the youngest Chief of Naval Operations ever The ship cost $4 billion to build and was built by Bath Iron Works in Maine The ship supports approximately 175 sailors and weighs 15,000 tons The vessel has required frequent repairs since launch, including faulty drive shafts and seawater leaks Many of the guns on board are unusable because the ammunition is too expensive to produce The Zumwalt’s first commanding officer was Captain James A. Kirk, who drew attention to its resemblance to Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk, played by William Shattner, who wrote a letter in support of the ship’s crew

In March 2019, in the same international waters off the coast of Southern California, the amphibious dock landing vessel USS Harpers Ferry reported as many as eight unknown drones flying directly above the ship at an altitude of about 150 feet, “performing rally operations.”

It was unclear where those drones came from.

On July 21, 2019, the USS Paul Hamilton again reported overhead drones — this time believed to be launched by “local fisherman operating personal quadcopters.”

Later that week, on July 25, the USS Gabrielle Giffords found four drones above the ground and asked the nearby USS Pinckney for help. There were three small boats nearby at the time.

On July 30, 2019, the USS Russell spotted two groups of lights, containing five drones, over a period of approximately three hours.

Communication with the nearby pleasure craft was never established.

And on the same day, the USS Paul Hamilton reported multiple drones overhead, some just 200 meters away.

While the operator of the drone swarm has not yet been positively identified, an earlier report said the drones may have come from a freighter in Hong Kong in nearby waters.

In a congressional hearing on UFOs earlier this year, representatives from the Navy and Department of Defense acknowledged the drone swarms but did not elaborate.

Despite the lack of conclusive information, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division hosted an event called “Swarm 22” last month.

