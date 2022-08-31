Moment street racers pelt Chicago cops with ROCKS at illegal ‘takeover’ as police vow crackdown

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A group of street racers was caught on video Tuesday pelting police officers with stones in crime-ridden Chicago, not long after a 40-year-old woman was killed by a speeding Corvette.

The video shows six Chicago police vehicles damaged by the person who captured the clip Instagram so-called ‘chaotic confrontation’ between the police and the drag racers.

The stunt drivers were also caught using fireworks during the races, the police said Chicago Sun Times.

Nine people were arrested in the city last weekend for drag racing through the Windy City intersections.

Authorities also seized seven cars and seized another 22 vehicles in “street takeovers” in the past week.

A group of street racers was caught on video Tuesday stone-pelting police officers in crime-ridden Chicago, not long after a 40-year-old woman was killed by a speeding Corvette.

Police said they were trying to respond to reports of more drifting and drag racing. Instead, they took off with six squadron vehicles ravaged by heavy objects. Video shows how people keep hitting a police SUV. Officers then saw that they were retreating. No officers were injured

The city recently passed an ordinance in June imposing a $10,000 fine for ‘stunt driving’ and impounding all cars involved.

That hasn’t stopped the crazy racing, with one even ending with 40-year-old pedestrian Shawman Meireis dead in a race last weekend.

She was killed when two Corvettes were speeding and one of the two changed lanes, hitting another vehicle and Meireis, who was standing on a crosswalk.

Police Commissioner David Brown said at a news conference Monday: “We will hold you accountable for this behavior no matter when. We will be relentless in identifying you. As long as there are no consequences, this behavior will continue.’

The man driving the car, 27, claimed he was trying to avoid being carjacked at the time and was given two tickets. Witnesses told police it looked like they were racing.

Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot has blamed social media companies, saying the stunt races attract copycats. She called for federal regulation and strengthening of police oversight.

Lightfoot said of the tech companies, “It is an absolute horror that they are not proactively addressing these issues and proactively working with law enforcement.”

Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot has blamed social media companies, saying stunt racing attracts copycats

Overall, crime in Chicago is up 37 percent through August 28 from the same point last year

People walk past the intersection at South Clinton and West Monroe streets in the West Loop on July 18, 2022, where motorists circled over the weekend as a crowd of people circled the intersection

The Chicago PD has launched a task force trying to stop the feral races and enforce the laws on the books intended to deter them.

Brown has called the ordinance to fine racers $10,000 and seize cars a “good start” but would like to see the fine doubled and more rules put in place to allow them to repossess the vehicles. to take.

He added: “Let’s keep going until these knuckleheads get the message.”

Overall, crime in Chicago is up 37 percent through August 28 from the same point last year.

Theft (65 percent) and robbery (19 percent) lead the way, although the number of murders, shootings and assaults has decreased from last year.