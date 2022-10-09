Moment soldiers fly through air over NY harbour using JET PACKS and land on HMS Queen Elizabeth
Video shows the astonishing moment Royal Navy members flew over New York harbor using jet packs and landed on the Queen Elizabeth warship.
The servicemen are seen hovering over the harbor as they head towards HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s largest and most powerful vessel of all time.
Footage shows the military members smiling as they soar across the Atlantic with their helmet-mounted weapon mounts and tactical suits waving the Union Jack flag, while passengers on other ships appear to stare in awe.
The flights, made possible by innovative technology from Gravity Industries, use more than 1000 hp of Jet Engine power to give people a flying experience ‘similar to the real Ironman’.
The play was part of the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF) – a defense conference focusing on Anglo-American military, political and strategic relations, held on the British warship.
British manufacturer Gravity Industries successfully showcased its so-called jet suits during AFF last month.
Alex Wilson, an aerial engineer, was one of the soldiers who circled the harbor in the revolutionary flight.
The suits, reminiscent of Marvel superhero Iron Man, can reach speeds of more than 85 mph and can fly for more than 10 minutes.
“The team and I are delivering on the vision of building Gravity into a world-class aerospace engineering company, challenging perceived boundaries in human aviation and inspiring a generation to dare to ask ‘what if…'” Founder and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning said.
Browning served in the British Royal Marines before becoming a jet pack mogul. In 2020, he flew his own 5-engine jetpack suit around HMS Queen Elizabeth.
To date, Gravity has been experienced by over 1 billion people worldwide. The Royal Navy has been trialling the concept of Jet Suit attack teams for around two years.
HMS Queen Elizabeth was in New York to host the two-day AFF, which is described as a ‘defence, security, trade and technology summit hosted by the UK government’.
The forum sought to explore “international security and the future technologies that will define the next decade and beyond.”
Officials also sought to “strengthen the trade and economic pillars of the Euro-Atlantic alliance and strengthen our security and defense partnerships with like-minded, democratic allies.”
The 65,000-ton HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived in New York on 25 September and dropped anchor within sight of the Statue of Liberty.
The £3.2 billion aircraft carrier set sail from its home base in Portsmouth earlier in September to act as a stand-in for sister ship HMS Prince of Wales – which was meant to sail for America but broke down near the Isle of Wight hours after departure.
At 280 meters long, with a life span of half a century and a flight deck of four acres, HMS Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s largest and most powerful warship ever built.
Inside Britain’s most powerful warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth
At 280 meters long, with a life span of half a century and a flight deck of four acres, HMS Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s largest and most powerful warship ever built.
Here are the facts and figures behind the vessel officially commissioned into the Royal Navy 7 December 2017
HMS Queen Elizabeth, pictured, weighs around 65,000 tonnes and has a top speed of 25 knots and a four hectare flight deck
- The aircraft carrier weighs 65,000 tons and has a top speed of over 25 knots.
- A number of shipyards around the country were involved in the construction – these include Govan and Scotstoun in Glasgow, Appledore in Devon, Cammell Laird in Birkenhead, Wirral, A&P on the Tyne in Newcastle and Portsmouth.
- A total of 10,000 people worked on the construction of the ship, divided into sections at yards around the UK and transported to Rosyth, Fife, where it was assembled.
- It is the second ship in the Royal Navy named Queen Elizabeth.
- The ship has a crew of about 700, which increased to 1,600 when the full complement of F-35B jets and Crowsnest helicopters embarked.
- There are 364,000 meters of pipes inside the ship, and from keel to masthead she measures 56 meters, four meters more than Niagara Falls.
- Facilities on board include a chapel, a medical center and 12-bed ward, staffed by GPs, a nurse and medical assistants as well as a dentist and hygienist.
- There are also five fitness centers on the warship, which include a cardiovascular suite, two free weight rooms and a boxing gym.
- Regular training sessions and sporting activities such as basketball and tug-of-war are held in the hangar and on the cockpit, with weights and other items stored inside the cockpit ramp.
- The ship’s captain was Angus Essenhigh
- There are five galleys on the warship where the food is prepared and the people on board eat their meals every day. This includes two main galleys, the bridge root and a refreshment bar for the flight crew.
- The distribution network on board manages enough energy to power 30,000 electric boilers or 5,500 family homes.
- Its flight deck is 280 meters long and 70 meters wide, enough space for three football pitches.
- The entire ship’s party of 700 can be served a meal within 90 minutes, 45 minutes when at action stations.
- Recreational spaces enjoyed by the crew have televisions and sofas as well as popular board games including the traditional Royal Navy game Uckers.
- Each of the two aircraft lifts on HMS Queen Elizabeth can move two fighters from the hangar to the flight deck in 60 seconds.
- The warship has a range of 8,000 to 10,000 nautical miles and has two propellers – each weighing 33 tons and with a total output of 80 MW – enough to drive 1,000 family cars or 50 high-speed trains.