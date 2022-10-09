Moment soldiers fly through air over NY harbour using JET PACKS and land on HMS Queen Elizabeth

Video shows the astonishing moment Royal Navy members flew over New York harbor using jet packs and landed on the Queen Elizabeth warship.

The servicemen are seen hovering over the harbor as they head towards HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s largest and most powerful vessel of all time.

Footage shows the military members smiling as they soar across the Atlantic with their helmet-mounted weapon mounts and tactical suits waving the Union Jack flag, while passengers on other ships appear to stare in awe.

The flights, made possible by innovative technology from Gravity Industries, use more than 1000 hp of Jet Engine power to give people a flying experience ‘similar to the real Ironman’.

The play was part of the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF) – a defense conference focusing on Anglo-American military, political and strategic relations, held on the British warship.

British manufacturer Gravity Industries successfully showcased its so-called jet suits during AFF last month.

Alex Wilson, an aerial engineer, was one of the soldiers who circled the harbor in the revolutionary flight.

The suits, reminiscent of Marvel superhero Iron Man, can reach speeds of more than 85 mph and can fly for more than 10 minutes.

“The team and I are delivering on the vision of building Gravity into a world-class aerospace engineering company, challenging perceived boundaries in human aviation and inspiring a generation to dare to ask ‘what if…'” Founder and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning said.

Browning served in the British Royal Marines before becoming a jet pack mogul. In 2020, he flew his own 5-engine jetpack suit around HMS Queen Elizabeth.

To date, Gravity has been experienced by over 1 billion people worldwide. The Royal Navy has been trialling the concept of Jet Suit attack teams for around two years.

HMS Queen Elizabeth was in New York to host the two-day AFF, which is described as a ‘defence, security, trade and technology summit hosted by the UK government’.

The forum sought to explore “international security and the future technologies that will define the next decade and beyond.”

Officials also sought to “strengthen the trade and economic pillars of the Euro-Atlantic alliance and strengthen our security and defense partnerships with like-minded, democratic allies.”

The 65,000-ton HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived in New York on 25 September and dropped anchor within sight of the Statue of Liberty.

The £3.2 billion aircraft carrier set sail from its home base in Portsmouth earlier in September to act as a stand-in for sister ship HMS Prince of Wales – which was meant to sail for America but broke down near the Isle of Wight hours after departure.

At 280 meters long, with a life span of half a century and a flight deck of four acres, HMS Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s largest and most powerful warship ever built.