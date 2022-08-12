Moment sleeping ‘Russian fighter’ wakes up to find gun-wielding Ukrainian soldier standing over him

<!–

This is when a Russian fighter was awakened from a nap to find a Ukrainian soldier with rifles standing over him, it is alleged.

Video reportedly shows one of Vladimir Putin’s men sleeping in a forest in Ukraine under a red blanket.

The Ukrainian soldier apparently crept through an empty Russian camp when he spotted the fighter.

Footage shows him getting closer to the Russian soldier as he slept before standing over him and saying: ‘Good evening, I am from Ukraine’.

The fighter is shaken awake and pulls the blanket off his head before looking in horror at the Ukrainian soldier pointing a gun at him.

It’s not clear what happened next, as the clip stops as soon as the Russian soldier’s face appears.

Footage shows the Ukrainian soldier getting closer to the Russian fighter as he slept before standing over him and saying, “Good evening, I’m from Ukraine” (left). The fighter is shaken awake and pulls the blanket off his head before looking in horror at the Ukrainian soldier pointing a gun at him (right)

Elsewhere in Ukraine, fighting was incessant in the Donbas region.

The city of Kramatorsk was hit by 11 rockets overnight. Seven people were killed and 14 others injured in and around the town, which is still cut off from gas, running water and electricity.

“Three-quarters of the region’s population has already been evacuated as incessant shelling by the Russian army leaves civilians no choice – it is either dying from wounds, or from starvation and cold in the winter,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukraine’s U.K. television.

The threat of a nuclear accident also loomed in eastern Ukraine, where shelling has hit an area home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Workers clear debris next to a crater caused by a rocket attack on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Friday.

The shelling near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya facility continued overnight. Russian forces fired more than 40 rockets at the town of Marhanets, which is just across the Dnieper River from the power plant.

The most recent shelling injured three people, including a 12-year-old boy.

The neighboring town of Nikopol was also shelled, said Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The UN nuclear chief warned late Thursday that “highly alarming” military activity at the nuclear power plant could lead to dangerous consequences.

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi urged Russia and Ukraine, who blame each other for the plant attacks, to immediately allow nuclear experts to assess damage and improve safety and security. in the vast nuclear complex where the situation ‘deteriorates’ very quickly.’

He pointed to shelling and several explosions in Zaporizhzhya last Friday, which forced the shutdown of the electrical current transformer and two spare transformers, forcing one nuclear reactor to shut down.