Moment single-engine Cessna nearly smashes into a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet in mid-air

Terrifying aerial footage shows the moment a single-engine Cessna nearly crashed into a Delta Boeing 757 passenger plane mid-air over Orlando International Airport — a near miss that could have resulted in massive casualties if the two planes collided.

The close call came last month as lines began to develop for the busy Labor Day weekend and saw the much smaller Cessna come within about 150 feet of the filled jumbo jet that had taken off from Orlando International.

The video, filmed from the Cessna, shows the quick-thinking pilot’s admirable response to the crisis, taking swift, evasive action by soaring over the rapidly climbing aircraft and avoiding an almost certain collision by a matter of feet.

The pilot, Malik Clarke, recalled the terrifying encounter in a recent interview with ABC News, in which he detailed how he was forced to take “evasive action” to avoid the much larger, passenger-packed plane – an incident that is currently being investigated. investigated by the FAA.

This happened to me and two of my friends I flew with two days ago (17-08-2022). Controllers at Orlando Intl MCO gave me and another Delta Airlines pilot the first heads that would see us converge after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/2oAHuab39v — Malik Clarke (@malik_dambah) August 19, 2022

“I knew this wasn’t looking good,” Clarke told the news station of the near miss, recalling seeing the plane soar quickly through the sky toward his plane on Aug. 17.

“So right away,” Clarke continued, “I turned right and climbed as steeply as I could—because Delta’s Boeing 757 has a much higher climb rate than the plane I flew.”

Clarke’s quick thinking has apparently paid off, with both planes narrowly avoiding a collision by a mere 500 feet – which more than likely would have been fatal to all the pilots and the plane’s passengers involved.

“If I hadn’t done that evasive maneuver, there would most likely have been a mid-air collision,” Clarke admitted to the outlet.

Clarke added that he had just switched frequencies and was out of contact with air traffic control when the Delta plane passed just below his plane — putting even more pressure on the pilot, as the survival of both planes is largely in his hands. was left.

Transcript of pilots’ correspondence with air traffic control after Orlando near miss Tower: ‘Run 36l, cleared for take-off. Number 54 kilos, contact departure.’ Pilot Cessna: ‘On the way to departure, 54 kilos.’ Tower: “N5254K, Orlando is approaching, Roger, and what direction have they given you.” Cessna Pilot: ‘090 we’ve seen it. We saw the man coming, so we flew 150 now, but they gave us 090 to 2000.’ Delta pilot: ‘Tower, we have that traffic just above us.’

The video of the incident that Clarke posted to social media from the Cessna’s cockpit shows the Delta plane flying precariously with the small plane, which was carrying only Clarke at the time. Both pilots saw each other and spoke to air traffic control immediately after the near miss.

Pilots of both planes reported seeing the other in sight, the FAA said, releasing a transcript of the correspondence amid their continued admonition as to why the planes were closer than advised.

Former State Department official and current ABC News employee Steve Ganyard, meanwhile, is adamant that someone was guilty of the close call — but he didn’t specify whether it was Clarke or the pilots of the 757, who were not named.

“The two planes came up to 500 feet vertically and 1500 feet horizontally, which means way too close,” Ganyard told the outlet.

“It was someone’s mistake to put them in the same part of the sky.”

Delta, meanwhile, says it is also conducting its own internal investigation into the near miss, saying in a statement that “nothing is more important than safety.”

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union that represents air traffic control, has declined to comment during the ongoing FAA investigation, according to the agency’s policy.

Pictured is Clarke’s single-engine Cessna that he piloted during the close call, which took place on August 17. No casualties were reported thanks to Clarke’s quick thinking in the air

Orlando International Airport, on the other hand, has not yet commented on the incident.

The footage comes just days after high winds overturned a small single-seat plane at another Florida airport, killing one and injuring a second.

The pair were aboard the twin-engined Diamond DA42 Twin Star when it capsized due to gusts of up to 40 mph as they waited for takeoff at Orlando Executive Airport at 5 p.m. Thursday, the FAA said Friday.

An Orlando Fire Department spokesman had died at the scene when rescue teams arrived.

A second resident was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Their condition is currently unknown and neither victim was immediately identified.

Both incidents come as airlines continue to struggle with staffing and scheduling shortages due to the pandemic, current economic uncertainty and a tight labor market, with pilots working at 14 major airports across the country.

The shocking footage comes just days after strong winds toppled a small single-passenger plane (pictured Thursday) at another Orlando airport, Orlando Executive Airport, killing one and injuring a second. Both incidents are currently under investigation by the FAA

Pilots from Delta Air Lines, Endeavor Air, JetBlue, Sun Country, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines are all participating, the union said last week.

However, those airlines have stressed that those pilots are off duty — and that protests won’t lead to delays or cancellations, despite the busy holiday weekend, with some 13 million Americans traveling across the country to make calls at the end of the summer.

The FAA is currently investigating both incidents.