Moment shots ring out at Ohio high school football game: Fans flee under stands as gunfire is heard

The motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the victims and the suspects is currently unknown

No one in the crowd was injured and everyone was taken to safety after clambering off the stands and sprinting across the pitch

The victims, who were not named, were taken to hospital with non-serious injuries

The shooting took place outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium around 9:30 p.m.

A Whitmer student and two adults were injured in a shooting Friday outside a Whitmer High School vs Toledo Central Catholic football game

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is when parents ducked for their children and fans fled the stands in panic during a fourth-quarter Ohio high school football game as gunshots rang out.

Students and fans were enjoying the Toledo Central Catholic vs Whitmer High School football game when shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Dramatic video shows fans jumping over the railings of the stands to take cover, while others stomp through the metal benches as the gunshot echoes.

Some were seen crouching on the ground, covering children as the band sprinted across the field.

The shooting took place outside the stadium, near the field house.

A Whitmer student and two adults were injured outside the game after suspects fired at least 12 shots. They were taken to hospital and are believed to have survived.

No one has been arrested, Sergeant Bortel told DailyMail.com on Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said surveillance footage helped identify potential suspects.

No one was seriously injured.

This was the scene during the Central Catholic-Whitmer game when shots were fired outside the stadium. We have confirmed that 3 people have been shot. Conditions are not yet known. A really scary scene. pic.twitter.com/gjBpcacz9a — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) October 8, 2022

A Whitmer student and two adults were injured around 8:30 p.m. Friday in a shooting outside a Whitmer High School vs Toledo Central Catholic football game

Parents were seen on the ground covering their children. The shooting took place outside the stadium

The crowd scrambled through the stands to get away after hearing at least 12 gunshots

The band ran across the field as the shots rang out. No one has been arrested and they don’t know why the suspects started shooting

The shoot took place at Whitmer Memorial Stadium (pictured)

DailyMial.com has contacted the Toledo Police Department for comment.

Washington Local Schools District said no one in the crowd was injured and everyone was screened before entering Whitmer Memorial Stadium.

Kapszukiewicz said that “a total of 16 off-duty law enforcement officers worked on the game” and were able to keep everyone safe.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know about last night’s events, but we do know this — what happened in our city was unacceptable. Everyone should be able to enjoy a Friday night football game without fear for their safety,” he said in a statement.

The game was canceled as Central Catholic won 45-15 and will not be rescheduled. Saturday’s junior varsity and freshman games have also been canceled, according to central Catholic director Kevin Parkins.

Parkins also announced that the students would meet on Tuesday morning after the long weekend to “talk to them, support them and also pray.”

He also begged others Friday to “appreciate life.”

“If we’re careless about lives—there’s nothing more special—we have to keep fighting every day that our world, our country, our state, and our community in Northwestern Ohio know the value of life.

The police investigation is underway.