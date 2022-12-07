Moment shocked teens rack up an eye-watering supermarket bill before schoolies celebrations

<!–

A group of schoolchildren have shared footage of their grocery store on social media, with the video going viral due to the staggering cost of their food and drink.

The TikTok clip shows the group waiting with a cart laden with cans of Red Bull, pancake mix and bottles of soda at Ulladulla Woolworths on the south coast of New South Wales.

Her grocery haul also included Zooper Doopers, Cheezels, popcorn, mac and cheese, and even cannelloni pasta tubes and Earl Gray tea bags.

“Honestly, it’s cheaper to get Uber Eats,” said one commenter.

Another wrote: “That’s a trip to Bali if you had points on that.”

It comes as 2022 Schoolies enters its final week, with Surfers Paradise crowds being praised by authorities for their behavior thus far.

Queensland Police Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said 10,000 more students had dropped out of school on the Gold Coast this year, and the overall behavior had been “unbelievable”.

“We have seen our school leavers showing a lot of maturity for their young years,” he said.

‘Normally, in previous years, we didn’t see school leavers until around noon, when they would start to show up; Driving down the Gold Coast this morning, they’re out, going to cafes, having breakfast.