Moment shirtless Tommy Fury ‘swings punches at his brother Roman in raucous 4am fight’

Tommy Fury was filmed punching in a raucous brawl at 4am on a night out in Manchester.

Video footage shows the former Love Island star, 23, punching a man alleged to be his older brother Roman Fury, 25.

Bystanders claimed Tommy “screamed” at his brother, but sources claim the siblings were just playing.

In the clip obtained by The sunBoxer Tommy was able to be stopped by a third man after throwing several punches at Roman during the altercation.

An onlooker told the publication: ‘We were going on vacation and our friend picked us up around 4am.

“After we put our bags in the trunk, we wanted to drive away and then we saw Tommy topless. He yelled at his brother and that’s how we noticed him.’

However, an insider insisted on the publication: “They weren’t sitting in a row and were just messing around — he’s close to his brother and Tommy can fight — if he meant it, you’d see it in the video.”

MailOnline has reached out to Tommy Fury’s representatives for comment.

Roman became a professional boxer in September 2020, making him the ninth person to turn pro in the Gypsy King’s family.

At the time, his famous older brother Tyson Fury told: iFL TV: ‘Just sign him’ [Roman] now, he’s 23 years old, he’s an aspiring cruiserweight champion of the future,” Tyson told me iFL TV.

‘Southpaw, tall, six feet, in good condition. We’re going to try to get him – when boxing starts again – maybe four or five fights in the boxing season and keep him busy for years to come.”

Fury! Roman became a professional boxer in September 2020, making him the ninth person to turn pro in the Gypsy King’s family

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Tommy admitted he wants to resume talks with Jake Paul after he was banned from the US, insisting his lawyers were “trying to sort it out.”

The Love Island star has made two attempts to fight Jake Paul – last December before sustaining a rib injury and this summer when the showdown was dropped after he was barred from entering the United States amid his family’s connections with wanted criminal Daniel Kinahan.

Tommy was goaded by his rival for being ‘afraid’ of fighting him and in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail, the YouTuber accused him of ignoring his help getting him into the US through his ‘connections in politics’. .

Tommy told the YouTube channel VIP Boxing Promotions, “We’re trying to sort it out right now. But everyone thinks that it is an easy process to go to the embassy and go to the embassy, ​​but it is not.

“It takes time and my lawyers are working on that now and trying to do everything they can to continue this fight.

“Hopefully we can work it out and I can go to America to fight him, but if that doesn’t work, I’ll fight him all over the world.

‘I couldn’t say it more honestly. What more can I say? I’ll fight him elsewhere on the planet, you choose, don’t bother and I’ll be there.’