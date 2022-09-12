Moment security guard teams up for impromptu duet with Cambridge University music director 

<!–

This is the touching moment when a guard who stopped at London Bridge tube station to play songs in honor of the Queen was joined by a Cambridge University conductor for an impromptu duet.

Anna Lapwood, music director of Pembroke College, was playing the subway station organ when she was joined by guard Marcella, who was training to be a singer, for the unexpected performance.

Mrs. Lapwood had stopped ‘spontaneously’ at the station before playing Handel’s Lascia ch’io pianga – an Italian soprano aria.

She described the experience as “so moving,” adding that “quite a crowd gathered by the end of their duet.”

The music director said, “It was such an uplifting moment, much needed at this time.”

Rosie Brooks, 42, was walking through the tube station on her way to Borough Market when she heard music ‘across the hall’.

The pair took part in an impromptu duet after Ms. Lapwood started playing the organ in honor of the Queen

Mrs Brooks, an illustrator, said: ‘So [I] shot my head around to watch it was such a beautiful moment.

“I’m so lucky they were just playing when I came by.”

The duet took place as an emotional King Charles III was greeted elsewhere in the city by thousands of well-wishers as he arrived at Buckingham Palace.

He met with Commonwealth representatives as his mother’s coffin, Queen Elizabeth II, embarked on her historic final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh, then to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.

Crowds lined the length of The Mall – including excited young children perched atop the shoulders of parents trying to take pictures with their phones – cheered and waved at Britain’s new monarch as he drove his Rolls-Royce from Clarence in his state. House through the Palace Gates around 1:00 PM, accompanied by a motorcade of four cars and four police motorcycles.

The king was followed shortly after arriving at Buckingham Palace by his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, who was also cheered by mourners.