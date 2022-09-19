Moment a runaway spider from the Queen’s garden seen crawling across her coffin at Westminster Abbey

The eagle-eyed mourners watched the Queen’s state funeral on TV this morning and saw a small spider run across a handwritten map of King Charles left on the coffin.

As Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was thrown through the nave of Westminster Abbey during the solemn ceremony, a small spider appeared in front of the card accompanying King Charles’ wreath for his late mother.

The spider, oblivious to its surroundings, appeared a few seconds before returning to the wreath where it was believed to have been hiding — but not before royal guards spotted the uninvited guest.

It has been called the ‘most famous spider in the world right now’, while another described it as the ‘happiest spider right now’.

Alert mourners took to social media to ask each other, ‘Did anyone see that spider on that bouquet of flowers? On the queen’s chest?’

One Twitter user said, “That spider crawling on the queens’ coffin must now be the most famous spider in the world.”

“There was a spider on the queen’s coffin. As a spider fan I am delighted! Happiest spider in the world!’ said another.

One tweeted that a spider’s meanings and symbolism include artistry, manifestation, patience, feminine power, ancient wisdom, illusion, balance and interconnectedness.

Spiders symbolize artistry because of the way they weave their webs, manifestation because of their ability to plan and strategize, and patience because of how long it takes to weave intricate webs, according to UniGuide.

They are also said to symbolize female empowerment, ancient wisdom as they have been on Earth for over 300 million years, illusion and balance as they balance natural ecosystems.

The queen’s coffin is draped in the royal standard, with the garland requested by the king.

Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage have been chosen for their symbolism.

They include rosemary, as a reminder, and myrtle cut from a plant grown from a sprig of myrtle in the queen’s bridal bouquet. Myrtle is an ancient symbol of a happy marriage.

A handwritten card among the flowers read: ‘In loving and devoted memory. Karel R’.

The chest also carried the state instruments – the imperial state crown, the orb and the scepter.

They would be placed on the high altar of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the Queen would be buried after a final military procession from the abbey to Wellington Arch in London.

Members of the royal family and world leaders are among 2,000 people to attend the ceremony today as the nation mourns the monarch’s death

Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and line the route through the capital to bid their final farewells, while millions around the world watch the events on TV.

During the service, Charles was visibly moved and looked almost in tears as the national anthem was sung in the abbey.

Prince George was also comforted by his mother, the Princess of Wales, during the service.

After the funeral, the coffin was carried on a carriage in a spectacle not seen for many generations as hundreds of soldiers, sailors and airmen marched to ceremonial burials or lined the route.

Behind her coffin were Charles and his siblings – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – who were followed by the monarch’s three grandsons, Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales.

Crowds in Windsor sang the national anthem as they watched the state funeral awaiting the arrival of the Queen’s casket.

Thousands of mourners flocked through Windsor and Eton to walk along the Long Walk to Windsor Castle, where the Queen’s coffin arrived for a solemn service at St George’s Chapel.

People watched the state funeral and procession in London from large screens along the way.

The largely black-clad crowd fell silent, and the mood grew gloomy as the Last Post sounded, and there was a two-minute silence.

Many then began to sing the national anthem as it sounded from the loudspeakers afterwards.

The text “God save our gracious King” echoed over Windsor as the people bowed their heads and wiped tears from their eyes.

Later, brass bands marched from the castle along the Long Walk to Shaw Farm Gate, followed by cheers and applause from the crowd.

Elsewhere, hundreds of colorful bouquets brightened up the base of Windsor Castle before the procession of the Queen’s casket through the town of Berkshire.

Several mourners prayed and cried silently as they laid flowers for the queen.

Jennifer Bryant said she wanted to come to the Long Walk in Windsor to say goodbye to the Queen, as the last time she saw her in person was 42 years ago.

Mrs Bryant, 73, from Reading, recalled the ‘wonderful experience’ of seeing the Queen leave for Royal Ascot in 1980, and how the Queen waved at her and her three-year-old daughter.

She said she was emotional when the thousands of mourners in Windsor fell silent for the two-minute silence.

Ms Bryant added that the Queen stood for “stability and reliability” for her and felt she had “kept our country stable” by always being there.

Anne Cooper described the atmosphere on the Long Walk in Windsor as “calm” as thousands of people gathered to pay their respects.

Mrs Cooper, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was draped in a Union flag as she watched the funeral on the big screens.

“She’s been the queen all my life. I was a leprechaun and a guide, so we’d make a pledge to serve the Queen, so she’s just a really big part of the country,” she said.

Gideon Rutherford said he wanted to bring his three children to Windsor to be a part of this historic day because he believes they will “remember it for the rest of their lives.”

During the Long Walk, Mr Rutherford from Hampshire said: ‘It will be a long time before we experience something like this again in our lives, so it is a moment in the history of our country and it is important to experience it.’

His children, Edward, 11, and nine-year-old twins Theadora and Honor, attend Cheam’s preparatory school in Headley, Hampshire, where the King and his late father the Duke of Edinburgh studied.

Theadora and Honor said it felt “very special” to attend the same school as the King and they felt it was “very important” to be in Windsor for the Queen’s funeral as she “has done a lot for our country” .