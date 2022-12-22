Moment Republicans Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert refuse to join in standing ovation for Zelensky

The Ukrainian president thanked the US support and said Ukraine is “alive and well”.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A video shows the moment two Republicans refused to join the standing ovation for Zelensky after his rousing congressional speech – demanding instead an investigation into the £50bn aid already sent to help Ukraine in its war against Putin .

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert remained seated as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his address to Congress on Wednesday night during a whirlwind visit to Washington DC.

Zelensky spoke for nearly half an hour, thanking the Americans and asking for their continued support going forward, insisting that his country is “alive and well.”

The speech came as the House and Senate are poised to push through another $45 billion in aid — after sending $50 billion this year to aid in the war with Russia.

Boebert and Gaetz didn’t applaud and stood up as they both went on their phones and Gaetz even seemed to be grinning

Zelensky said investments in Ukraine were “investments in global security and democracy” and that “the Russian tyrant has lost control of us,” which was repeatedly applauded by Republicans and Democrats alike.

He wore a casual outfit while giving his speech, which made Tucker Carlson look like a “strip club owner” during his late night show.

Lawmakers even unfurled a Ukrainian flag across the floor of the House in support of the president.

But Boebert and Gaetz didn’t applaud and stood up as they both went on their phones and Gaetz even seemed to be grinning.

Colorado and Florida representatives both oppose additional aid to Ukraine and have demanded an investigation into the $50 billion already sent to the country.

They later posted on Twitter to justify their decision.

Boebert demanded a “full investigation” into US aid to Ukraine, saying she “really wished” money to be used instead to “protect the southern border.”

In 2022, the Biden administration sent nearly $50 billion to Ukraine, including humanitarian, financial and military support

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert remained seated as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his speech to Congress on Wednesday night

Zelensky spoke for nearly half an hour, thanking the Americans and asking for their continued support going forward, insisting that his country is ‘alive and well’

In a video she said: “The people of Ukraine are suffering. The war is deadly and horrific and the carnage just hadn’t stopped.

“Unfortunately, tonight I have not heard a clear explanation of where the £50bn dollars we have sent to support their efforts have gone.

“Until Congress gets full control over where our money has already gone, I will not support sending extra money to this war.

“President Zelensky is working to protect his country, his border and his people. I get it.

“I really wish our commander-in-chief would do the same here at home and secure our southern border and protect our people.”

Gaetz also said that focusing investment on Ukraine rather than the US was the definition of “America Last.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: “President Zelensky should be commended for putting his country first, but American politicians who grant his requests are unwilling to do the same for ours.

Bleeding billions of tax dollars for Ukraine while our country is in crisis is America Last’s definition.

“He has not changed my position on suspending aid to Ukraine and investigating fraud in transfers already made.”

In 2022, the Biden administration sent nearly $50 billion to Ukraine, including humanitarian, financial and military support, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute.