Moment Reckless Uber Driver Browsing YOUTUBE On His Phone Behind The Wheel While Nervous Passenger Films

A reckless Uber driver has been caught browsing YouTube on his phone while behind the wheel while a nervous passenger filmed the incident on his cell phone.

Within minutes of starting the ride, the driver began playing YouTube videos, shopping online and texting, according to the concerned passenger who has chosen to remain anonymous.

He spent most of the journey on YouTube, typing in new videos and scrolling up and down, picking out new videos to watch every now and then, paying little attention to the road.

The passenger also said that he swerved the car on the way to their destination and did not stop, despite the dangerous danger he had caused.

An Uber driver was caught browsing social media on his phone while behind the wheel, while a nervous passenger filmed on his phone

They told MailOnline: ‘At one point we almost crashed and it was pretty scary so I asked him to please concentrate. He did it for a while and then stopped again and started shopping again.

“This went on for 45 minutes, until finally I was so angry and afraid I was going to crash again. I asked to stop the trip and we could get out.’

After the ordeal was over, the rider sent the video they filmed to Uber and was unhappy with the response they received after filing a complaint.

The passenger said, “In my mind, the madness was how Uber decided to handle my concern.

The passenger claimed that due to his lack of attention to the road, he swerved and did not stop

“Instead of a properly constructed apology, compensation or at least a refund, they told me they were thankful they brought it to their attention and would deal with it.

“When I told them that the least they should be doing as an Uber company is to put the best interests of their passengers at the top of their priority list, and since they didn’t seem to care much from a legal standpoint, I would. continue.’

The driver was caught browsing his phone while driving the passenger to their destination

In their response to the complaint, Uber said, “This is certainly concerning. We appreciate you taking the time to let us know. We expect all users to remain respectful while using the Uber app.

“We will be in touch with Faycal to ensure that the experience you describe will not happen again.

“If you have any questions, let us know.”