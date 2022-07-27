Moment Real Housewives star Erika Jayne is served with $50million racketeering lawsuit

Photos show the moment reality TV star and singer Erika Jayne faces a $50 million extortion case at Los Angeles International Airport as she returns from a Hawaiian vacation with Bravo castmates Lisa Rinna, 59, and Diana Jenkins , 49.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, was handed the papers by a woman as she left the Southern California travel center.

The Atlanta-born reality star had donned a white tracksuit along with a Gucci duffel bag and a face mask on the day of travel when she was approached by a trial server.

Erika Jayne faces $50 million extortion suit at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday as she returns from Hawaii vacation

In a clip published by the outlet, the lawsuit server told Jayne, “I just wanted to give you these documents…this is a subpoena and complaint to serve you.”

Jayne, in the charges filed by Edelson PC, is charged with racketeering, conspiracy and illegal business practices under nine charges, in connection with her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s ongoing legal troubles with his company Girardi Keese.

In the legal documents, Girardi and Jayne are accused of embezzling “money for client settlements in order to project an image of wealth and support a lifestyle made for reality TV.”

Edelson PC said the EJ Global company Jayne ran was “created for the purpose of funneling money from Girardi Keese for her benefit.”

Jayne was aware of Girardi’s embezzlement scheme for settlement funds earmarked for victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which killed all 189 people on board, Edelson PC said in the lawsuit.

In court documents, Edelson PC said Jayne was a “front woman” for Girardi Keese, and “sold the world” the idea that it was “successful.”

Jayne was named in an earlier extortion case filed in April in which attorney Jay Edelson told us in an email that the outlet was “more limited in terms of who we sued, what we sued, and the legal theories we pursue.”

The firm of Edelson PC said the law firm run by Tom Girardi, 83, was “a criminal enterprise.” He was caught in LA in 2018

The lawsuit that Jayne received Friday is aimed at “prosecuting the claims of the clients (the widows and orphans)” involved in the crash settlement, Edelson said.

Edelson said he is confident his firm can “prove to a jury that the Girardi firm was and has been a criminal enterprise for a long time.”

Jayne has spoken out about her legal troubles on the hit reality show, denying all allegations of wrongdoing and saying she felt “terrible” about the turn of events.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. The former couple was featured on RHOBH

She said last fall during the season 11 reunion episode, “This isn’t who I am and I hope this isn’t who he is,” referring to Girardi, 83, of whom she said: “I hope he hasn’t done what is claimed here.’

On an episode of the Bravo series earlier this month, Jayne went into detail about her marital status with Girardi, from whom she filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

Jayne said it was not wise to “divorce” from Girardi now with the ongoing lawsuits and financial difficulties, noting that “so many legal issues are going on.”

She said, “It’s ironic, but if I were divorced from Tom, I’d have to pay him alimony… I’ll stay married, thanks.”

Girardi has lived in a nursing home after he was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. His license to practice law was revoked in March 2021 and in July of that year he was placed under guardianship by his brother Robert.

Jayne said on the show that her “life has moved on and everything is divorced,” as she is “legally divorced,” adding, “It’s a weird time and I’m really ready for it to be over.”