Moment Princess of Wales takes little girl to lay corgi teddy and flower tribute

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the sweet moment an eight-year-old was left ‘crying with joy’ when Princess Kate chose her from the Sandringham crowd to place her Corgi toy tribute to the Queen among the carpet of flowers.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, was at the late monarch’s residence in Norfolk yesterday, watching the sea of ​​tributes to the Queen and chatting to the crowd with husband William.

She saw and spoke to schoolgirl Elizabeth Sulkovska, eight, holding a bouquet of flowers and a corgi teddy.

Footage shows the eight-year-old, who was in the crowd with school friends, talking to Kate.

A delighted Elizabeth was then chosen to walk with Kate to the sea of ​​tribute and place the Corgi among them.

The little girl’s head teacher, Gregory Hill, of Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, said afterwards: “Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy when she was chosen.

“It’s just a wonderful, wonderful opportunity.”

The new Princess of Wales, 40, was at the late monarch’s residence in Norfolk, watching the sea of ​​tributes to the Queen with husband William. She also spoke to crowds and saw schoolgirl Elizabeth Sulkovska, eight, holding a bouquet of flowers and a corgi teddy.

The eight-year-old, who was in the crowd with friends, was then chosen by Kate to walk to the sea of ​​tribute and lay her own among them

While visiting Sandringham with her husband William, Kate was asked by Jo from Norfolk how her children Louis, Charlotte and George were coping after the loss of their great-grandmother

While visiting Sandringham with her husband William, Kate was asked by Jo from Norfolk how her children Louis, Charlotte and George were coping after the loss of their great-grandmother.

Speaking to the BBC, Jo’s mother Lynne said: ‘Kate thanked her and said she was fine and looked after at school.’

It was reported that Kate told another mourner in the large crowd at Sandringham that George understood that the Queen had died.

But she said his younger siblings understood “less so.”

Kate was pictured speaking to a mother and her young child in the crowd as she met mourners in Sandringham yesterday

William also spoke to members of the public and told them it was a difficult time for the family and had reminded him of his mother’s death in 1997.

After one mourner told him she was feeling emotional and in tears, he said, “Don’t cry, you’ll get me started.”

He also said to another person, “I learn she was everyone’s grandmother — as people have reacted.”

William also spoke to members of the public, telling them it was a difficult time for the family and had reminded him of his mother’s death in 1997. Pictured: William speaks to the school children Kate has also met

Their visit to Sandringham came as Sophie Wessex and her husband Prince Edward addressed the crowd in Manchester as they lit candles in memory of the Queen and watched tribute.

The royal family is preparing to put their beloved mother and grandmother to rest during a state funeral on Monday.

King Charles will lead Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to Wellington Arch from Westminster Abbey, with Prince William and Harry behind them.

Other royals will follow by car for the funeral led by the Dean of Westminster.