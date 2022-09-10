Moment Prince William offers Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand at King Charles proclamation

This is the touching moment when Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before signing her husband’s statement.

It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship as his mother, Princess Diana, separated from Charles in 1992 and later divorced in 1996.

The huge public breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage also showcased the frosty relationship between the now queen consort and her stepson.

Although William and Camilla’s relationship was not easy at first or several years after her marriage to his father, he is closer to his stepmother and now especially after the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

Today Prince William and Queen Camilla attended the historic ceremony in St James’s Palace where King Charles III met the Accession Council.

And as they entered the hall where they met the Archbishop of Canterbury and several senior government officials, the Prince of Wales kindly extended his arm as he followed his stepmother, the Queen Consort.

The heartwarming gesture showed that the couple had entered a heated stage in their relationship after years of difficult family problems that have slowly passed the heir.

They stood behind the king when he made his personal statement on Saturday morning, showing a strong front despite years of heartbreak for Prince William, who struggled with the loss of his mother and acceptance of his new stepmother.

Although Charles and Diana split in 1992, their relationship “broke irreparably on the rocks” in 1986, when the new king began an affair with Camilla that same year.

The public image of both Charles and Camilla was tarnished while William’s mother Diana was highly regarded – forcing the young prince to build a wall with his stepmother, which he had only recently begun to tear down.

King Charles III made a personal statement on the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when Britain’s new monarch was formally announced.

The King paid tribute to the Queen at the Accession Council, saying: ‘Her reign was unparalleled in its duration, its devotion and its devotion. Even when we mourn, we give thanks for this very faithful life.’

Charles III made his statement, saying: ‘My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my saddest duty to announce to you the passing of my beloved mother the Queen. I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the entire world, sympathize with the irreparable loss we have all suffered.

“It is the greatest comfort to me to know the condolences so many have extended to my sister and brothers. And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our entire family in our loss.”

A source told the Daily Mail the Prince of Wales’ relationship with his father is “better than ever,” they said in February, after the Queen announced Camilla’s title when Prince Charles, now King Charles III, would become sovereign.

Broadcast cameras were admitted to the historic event, giving the world its first glimpse of an ancient ceremony dating back centuries — and one of the first changes to convention prompted by the new king.

Prime Minister Liz Truss joined Camilla, Queen Consort, William, Prince of Wales and 250 other dignitaries, including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Lord Chancellor, the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, the Prime Minister, the Lord Privy Seal, the Lord Great Chamberlain, the Earl Marshal and the Lord President to sign the proclamation at 10:00 am.

Former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major, former Labor Secretary Harriet Harman, the Mother of the House, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and the high commissioners of the 14 countries of the Commonwealth, where Charles III is Head of State, including in the Accession Council body.

At the event, the Lord President – Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt, appointed by Ms Truss – announced the sovereign’s death and requested the Council Clerk to read aloud the text of the Proclamation of Accession before the body signed the document. It contains the title chosen by Charles as king, already known as King Charles III.

Charles III is then expected to participate in the second part of the council at 10:20 am, attended only by state advisers and make a personal statement on the death of the Queen. He will take an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland and sign two documents to record it, with his wife Camilla and his son Prince William among those who witness his signature.

At 11 a.m., a main proclamation will be read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms in the open air from the balcony overlooking Friary Court in St James’s.

It will be followed by a wave of proclamations across the country, with the second in the City of London on the Royal Exchange at noon on Saturday, and further proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at noon on Sunday.

In recognition of the new sovereign, union flags will fly at full mast from the time of the main proclamation in St James’s Palace until an hour after the proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, at which point flags will again be flown at half-mast in mourning the death of the late queen.

The ceremony will take place a day later for King Charles III than usual, as the announcement of the Queen’s death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to get plans in motion for Friday morning.