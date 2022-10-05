Moment press agency photographer is manhandled out of Tory conference by security guards

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the moment a photographer was manhandled and thrown out of the Conservative Party conference hall by security guards after being ‘denied entry to the hall for Liz Truss’ speech’.

The man, believed to be Tolga Akmen, a photojournalist employed by the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), can be seen being escorted by three security guards to an exit from the Birmingham venue.

One onlooker commented: ‘A photographer has just been dragged off the floor of the conference center by security.’

Tolga Akmen pictured outside the Birmingham Venue, where the Conservative Party conference took place

The photographer is heard pleading: ‘Just leave me alone. I am a member of the media. Can you please stop this?

‘What are you doing? I promise you, I haven’t done anything.’

Meanwhile, officials can be heard threatening to call the police.

A man in a suit is heard commenting: ‘I’d go with him now or the police will get involved, but go now and we’ll try to sort it out.’

Talking to the metroAkmen said security had claimed he was a “threat” after he was denied access to the conference hall where the prime minister was giving his keynote address to delegates.

He told the publication: ‘I went into the conference hall for the speech after photographing the prime minister on the hotel’s bridge, but a security guard wouldn’t let me in from the nearest door to the hall and I briefly argued that I wanted the photographers’ area.

The moment was captured by a journalist who uploaded the video to social media

‘I was given no explanation or alternative directions. I left the gate to go to another but realized the same security guard (was) after me and broadcast my description describing me as a threat.’

He added: ‘When I got to another door there were three security guards waiting for me and they grabbed me by the arms, ripped the accreditation off my chest and started pulling me and pushing me until they threw me out on the sidewalk without my jacket. or the rest of my gear.

‘I had to wait in the rain with my T-shirt for an hour and a half until a colleague could get me my equipment.’

Sir. Akmen won the Getty Images Young Photographer of the Year 2016 and Fixation News Photographer of the Year 2019 awards, his website states.

West Midlands Police said it was aware of the incident but it was being dealt with by security staff.

‘No offenses were committed and no arrests were made,’ they added.

Tolga Akmen and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.