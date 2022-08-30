Moment porch pirate SKIPS to fence to steal box containing disabled toddler’s life-saving equipment 

<!–

A female porch pirate brazenly hopped to the gate of a Missouri home to steal a pack of life-saving equipment from a toddler.

The package stolen on Aug. 26 contained a canister that allows a one-year-old toddler born with a medical condition to breathe.

Shockingly, the brazen blond thief who stole it jumped over to the box to get it, clearly enjoying her criminal endeavors.

Susanna Elizarraraz, Carlos’ mother, said her son relied on the equipment after undergoing a tracheotomy when he was two weeks old. Elizarraraz had ordered a new canister for the extractor after the previous one burst.

“This is a very important part of his daily life,” Elizarraraz told Fox4.

“If they steal boxes from people’s porches, it might not be a Gucci wallet or Jordan’s, but it could also be people’s life-saving prescriptions, medical equipment they need to live from day to day, that is. the case for our son.’

Surveillance footage of the home showed the brutal thief jumping out of the passenger seat of a white SUV and running to two packages outside a Kansas City home.

The woman with tied blond and pink hair took one of the packages before driving off with an unidentified driver.

PICTURED: Juan Carlos and Susanna Elizarraraz with one-year-old Carlos. The toddler was born with a medical condition and spent the first three months of his life in a hospital

The family was not home Saturday night when the thief took off with the package and the SUV had no license plates.

“That’s not fair to my son,” Juan Carlos Elizarraraz told Fox4. “We have to worry about whether his equipment will be there the next time we order it.”

Lala Ozaeta, the one-year-old’s aunt, posted a warning in the Stolen KC Facebook group describing the woman as having tattoos.

“This woman picked up a box thinking she would open it and maybe find something valuable for her,” Ozaeta wrote.

The Elizarraraz family did not report the incident to the police.

Porch pirates have been on the prowl since the COVID-19 pandemic as most Americans were confined to their homes and home delivery became a necessity.

Andrew Hurst, a research analyst at ValuePenguin.com, said the pandemic was a perfect storm for thieves.

“The quarantine has become the perfect opportunity for porch pirates, with home delivery orders rising nearly 40% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hurst said at the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

“It is worrying that a significant number of Americans are not taking appropriate steps to protect themselves against future thefts.”

A survey conducted in July 2020 in the first few months of home orders found that 18 percent of Americans experienced package theft in the past four months.

According to ValuePenguin.com, at the time, several consumers reported several missing passages with 40 percent of stolen packages from apartment complexes.

About 57 percent of those stolen packages were delivered by Amazon.