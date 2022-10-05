Moment police swoop on house of devout catholic mother over ‘malicious online posts’

Pictures show the moment a mother and a sexist Catholic were arrested at her home over online posts deemed “malicious”.

Caroline Farrow, a journalist and mother of five, shared a lengthy thread online detailing her experience with Surrey Police after two officers allegedly ‘forced’ their way into her home to arrest her on Monday night.

While in the middle of preparing a roast dinner for her pastor husband Robin and five children on Sunday, two police officers called her at home and allegedly demanded she attend an interview under caution – with one putting his hand on the front door to prevent her from to close it’.

The tension stems from a series of anonymous posts shared on forums on Kiwi Farms in June – with Ms Farrow accused of posting ‘malicious’ content and ‘harassing’ other users on the online platform.

A Surrey Police spokesman said officers attended the address in Guildford as part of an investigation into ‘allegations of malicious communications and harassment’, adding that officers ‘seized a number of electronic devices’.

Acting Detective Inspector David Bentley said the devices had been seized while police continue to “gather further evidence and carry out an investigation to prove or disprove the allegation”.

Mrs Farrow has vehemently denied the allegations, explaining instead that she was playing the organ during Mass at Holy Angels Church, Aldershot.

Talking to GB news last night Ms Farrow said: ‘I have been arrested for what was a twitter spat on gender issues.’

She explained how the officers confiscated electronic devices, including some in her husband’s parish office next door, which her autistic son uses for home schooling.

Mrs Farrow told how she was also taken outside and searched before being taken to a police station where she was held for several hours.

She said: ‘One minute I was making dinner for my kids and then I had my socks checked for drugs. This took a complete shift. What a waste of police time.

“I was then shown other material that the police accused me of sending. None of them were my fault.’

Mrs Farrow was released under investigation in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Ms Farrow later shared images which allegedly showed her being searched by officers in her driveway, claimed her electronic devices were seized and said she had to hand in her jewelery before being interviewed at a Guildford police station .

She tweeted: ‘When read my rights and told that what I said could be used as evidence against me I replied that women don’t have a [aubergine emoji – often used online to refer to a penis].’

Farrow, who works at the UK and Ireland director of Catholic campaign website CitizenGo, said the whole ordeal had left her “harassed and anxious”.

She tweeted: ‘I know it’s procedure, but one minute I’m cooking some fried chicken for dinner, the next I’m having my socks searched for drugs because of “offensive posts on the internet.”

‘It’s scary that the police can take someone’s word for something and just come and arrest you. All they could say is “we have had an allegation which needs to be investigated”.

Penalties for those found guilty under the Harmful Communications Act can be up to two years.

Ms Farrow, who once complained that her life was ‘invaded and dominated by insane trans rights activists’, has previously been publicly supported by Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Ms Farrow was investigated by the same police force in 2019 over allegations she had used the wrong pronoun to describe a transgender woman.

The Catholic campaigner, known for his deeply held religious views, and Susie Green, the head of transgender children’s charity Mermaids, clashed on ITV’s Good Morning Britain over Girl Guides allowing transgender children to join the organisation.

Ms Farrow later called Ms Green’s daughter Jackie ‘him’ instead of ‘her’ on Twitter and said Mermaids promoted child abuse. Five weeks later, Ms Green complained to the police.

One of Mrs Farrow’s tweets read: ‘What she did to her own son [the youngest person in the world to undergo transgender surgery] is illegal. She mutilated him by having him castrated and rendered sterile while she was still a child.’

The four-month Surrey Police investigation into Mrs Farrow, which caused much controversy when it was published, was hastily dropped as it was headed for complete failure.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: ‘On Monday 3 October, officers attended an address in the Guildford area as part of an investigation into allegations of malicious communications (sending indecent, grossly offensive messages, threats or information) and harassment.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of both offences.

‘A number of electronic devices were seized as potential evidence from this address under section 19 of PACE. For example, where an offense is alleged to have been committed on an electronic device, it may contain an important piece of evidence and can routinely be seized during an investigation.

‘The woman was taken to Guildford police station where she was interviewed. She has now been released pending investigation and the investigation continues.’

Acting Chief Inspector David Bentley said: ‘There is considerable comment on social media around the perceived circumstances behind this investigation.

‘We are not at liberty to detail every step of our inquiries or the details of an allegation on social media as it is crucial that we do not pre-empt or pre-empt future legal action at any time.

‘When we receive an allegation of a crime, in this case one where a grossly offensive message is said to have been communicated, it is our job to assess it alongside all available evidence to identify whether an offense has been committed.

‘If this is the case, we will gather further evidence and conduct an investigation to prove or disprove the allegation. This is exactly the process that is being followed in this case.

‘The investigation into these allegations is very much ongoing and the relevant investigations are being carried out.

“We have a duty to protect the integrity of an investigation, so we will not be making an ongoing comment on this matter.”