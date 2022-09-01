Moment police stop Gary Busey from leaving convention after he was accused of inappropriate touching

The New Jersey Police Department has released body-camera footage showing at least two officers preventing actor Gary Busey from leaving Congress after he was accused of groping at least three women.

Much of the video has been redacted and contains no information about what he told Cherry Hill police.

But the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 78-year-old actor was heard and seen in the two-minute, 15-second body camera footage dated Aug. 14 around 8 p.m. as he walked toward a black SUV parked outside the DoubleTree hotel where the Monster Mania convention was held. held.

One of the cops in the video asks the Buddy Holly Story actor, “How do I get you?” to which Busey asks, “For what reason?”

The video is then muted for a short duration and when the audio picks up, Busey and the officer are just talking about the weather in California, where the actor lives.

Body camera footage released by the Cherry Hill Police Department shows the moment a cop stopped 78 actor Gary Busey from leaving the Monster Mania convention

Busey was seen on the two-minute, 15-second body camera footage from Aug. 14 around 8 p.m. as he walked toward a black SUV parked outside the DoubleTree hotel where the Monster Mania convention was being held.

It is then muted again, after which the unnamed officer asks Busey, “You still have my card, don’t you?”

Busey then takes out his wallet and takes something out, to which the officer replies, “Yes, that’s me.”

The cop then shakes Busey’s hand and says, “Watch out. A safe trip.’

The video appears to have been taken after Busey was interviewed by police, and another nearly half-hour video released by Cherry Hill Police on Wednesday, titled Gary Busey Interview, is completely blurred and muted.

Police have said they have blurred those clips because they are part of an ongoing investigation NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Busey is accused of groping the buttocks of two women during a photo shoot at the Monster Mania convention in Cherry Hill and trying to detach another victim’s bra, allegedly asking the woman “where did she get it from.” ‘.

He is now charged, including two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

Busey is accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at the convention

However, Busey has denied all charges against him, saying the women who have come forward to accuse him of inappropriate touching “made up the story.”

But an affidavit from police says Busey has asked detectives to apologize to two of his victims and prevent them from filing charges.

It says those two victims were taking photos with Busey in a photoshoot area of ​​the event when the actor “placed his face near one of the victim’s breasts and asked her where she got it from before trying on her bra strap.” to release’.

The other woman claimed that Busey grabbed her butt, along with a third victim who claimed the same, and later made her allegations.

Detectives said after contacting Busey, he claimed “it is sometimes possible to accidentally touch someone in a specific body part.”

Busey was advertised as a featured guest at the Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey earlier this month

The New Jersey Congress has posted on Facebook that it is assisting authorities in their investigation of attendees’ claims

Busey would appear at the convention along with other actors, including Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright.

A convention attorney, Nikitas Moustakas, said the convention company “assisted authorities in their investigation of an alleged incident involving attendees and a famous guest at the convention.”

“Immediately after receiving a complaint from those in attendance, the famous guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return,” he said.

Monster-Mania also encouraged those in attendance to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all of our attendees is paramount to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise these values.”

Just a few days after the convention, Busey was pictured with his pants around his ankles and his hands buried in his crotch

Just a few days later, Busey was later caught with his pants down — literally — sitting on a Malibu couch with his hand between his legs.

The actor’s spokesperson has claimed that the 78-year-old may need to relieve himself, which is why he was caught on camera with his pants around his ankles, his hands buried in his crotch.

“Gary often sits on the couch in front of his house to meditate and watch the ocean,” a Busey spokesperson said Tuesday.

Busey will be seen in September 2019 promoting the Broadway musical Only Human

They said Page six“Our only guess is that maybe at his age he realized he couldn’t go to the toilet in time, which explains what happened in the video of him on the couch.”

His rep also said Busey was on private property, but he was in full view of the public wearing a shirt that referenced the 1991 Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves movie Point Break, in which he had a supporting role.

The actor was filmed making his way to a bench near the lookout, where he sat down, took out his phone, then pulled down his pants.

He then stuck a hand in the front of his pants, appeared to clenched his jaw, then looked around to make sure bystanders hadn’t caught him committing the lewd act.

“It was about contact. It was about touching,” Cherry Hill Police Department Lieutenant Commander Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer after the groping charge, noting that “multiple complaints” had been received over the weekend about the actor’s behavior.

Police have revealed that they fully expect to hear from more women in the coming days following an incident in which Busey had to be removed from part of the event after seeing women groped, Fox 29 said.

Cherry Hill Police have said the actor had to be removed from part of the event at the Double Tree hotel following the allegations.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, although he came to prominence and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

His various acting credits include Point Break, Under Siege, Rookie of the Year, Lethal Weapon and Predator 2.

Busey is married to Steffanie Sampson. The couple has been together since 2006 and got into a relationship in 2008. Together they share a 12-year-old son, Luke.

Busey also has two children from previous relationships: son Jake, 51, and daughter Alectra, 28.

His son said a motorcycle accident in 1988 changed his father significantly.

He suffered severe damage to the frontal lobe of his brain as a result of the crash, making him “more impulsive and prone to anger and grandiosity,” according to a 2019 Hollywood reporter profile.

“He was a vegetable in a wheelchair staring at the wall,” Jake said.

“When I was 17, I had to teach him to talk to my mother, eat, feed himself. To walk again. To write. I found that very difficult at that age.’

He added: “The version of him after the accident put his personality at 11.

“I feel like I lost my father on December 4, 1988.”

Hollywood Reporter’s profile describes his lack of filter after the accident.

They reported that while shooting for the magazine, he asked a slim male photo assistant, “Were you a woman before? You came out great.’

He then told a female hairstylist, “If you’re not having fun, I’ve got something for you to have fun with: I’ll tickle you until you pee.”

The actor is perhaps best known for his role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story

Busey is depicted raising a weapon in a scene from the 1989 movie Hider in the House

Busey faced drug charges earlier in 1995 when authorities found cocaine during a search of his Malibu home.

He was charged with one count of cocaine possession and three counts of marijuana possession, possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and being under the influence of cocaine.

He has also been arrested in the past on charges of intimate partner violence.

In 2011, during a season of Celebrity Apprentice, he was accused of sexually abusing a female associate of the show.

“We were smoking cigarettes outside and Busey was standing next to me,” an employee told the Daily Beast in 2016.

“And at one point he grabbed me tightly between my legs, ran his hand over my stomach and grabbed my breasts.

‘I didn’t know what to do.

So I made this joke: ‘Oh, I’ve never been sexually harassed by a celebrity!’

Then he took my hand and put it [over] his penis, and said, “I’m just getting started, honey.”