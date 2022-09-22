Moment police remove ‘rude’ middle-aged drunk from Ryanair flight from Girona to Bournemouth

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is when a ‘rude’ and ‘intoxicated’ man was pulled off a flight by police after insulting the cabin crew.

The passenger apparently repeatedly told a female flight attendant to shut up after refusing to serve him more alcohol.

A witness says the middle-aged man caused a nuisance during the flight during the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Footage shows a passenger being arrested by police on board the Ryanair plane at Bournemouth Airport, Dorset, after arriving from Girona, Spain. Passenger verbally assaulted a flight attendant after she refused to serve him more alcohol

Police removed the passenger before the rest of the passengers disembarked safely, the airline said

Footage shows him being arrested by police aboard the Ryanair plane at Bournemouth Airport, Dorset, after arriving from Girona, Spain.

The passenger explained, “He appeared slightly intoxicated.

“You could hear him repeatedly telling her to fuck off,” then she went to the front of the plane and informed the pilot.

“She came back to the back of the plane and demanded his passport. It is unclear whether he followed this instruction.

“After she left his sitting area, he kept saying things like ‘she can’t tell me what to do…she’s not my mother…I pay my taxes.'”

At one point he is clearly told by an officer to calm down to avoid disturbing ‘families and children’ on the plane – while a small child can be heard in the background.

The man was firmly told by an officer to calm down to avoid disturbing families. Police are heard to apologize to passengers before leading the man away

After an inaudible conversation with the man, the police apologize to the passengers and lead the man away.

A Ryanair spokesman said: ‘The crew of this Girona to Bournemouth flight (September 19) has requested police assistance upon arrival at Bournemouth Airport after a passenger disrupted the flight.

“The plane landed normally and the police removed this passenger before the rest of the passengers disembarked safely.”