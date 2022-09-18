Moment police officers are pelted with bottles in another night of violence in Leicester

<!–

This is the shocking moment when police officers are pelted with bottles on another night of violence in Leicester, with two men arrested for ‘serious disorder’.

The startling footage shows a chaotic scene in Green Lane Road, east Leicester, with police dividing the two sides of an ‘unplanned protest’ as they call for people to turn back and go home.

Bottles were thrown from side to side and officers in the center acting as a physical barricade from the two sides stood in the line of fire as they tried to keep the peace.

Several reports of violence and damage were made to police, while a video circulating shows a man pulling down a flag in front of a religious building on Melton Road in the city.

Section 60 powers of arrest and search were made available to the police and two men were arrested, one on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disturbances and another on suspicion of possession of a knife article. They remain in police custody.

Dispersal and stop search powers had previously been allowed, allowing officers to stop and search anyone where they believe serious violence might be taking place.

The dispersal order, in effect until 6 a.m., also gives police the power to ask people to leave a certain location and not return within 48 hours.

In addition, it authorizes agents to send persons under the age of 16 back home.

Rumors that a mosque in the city was attacked were previously quashed by police.

They said: ‘We have seen reports on social media that a mosque is being attacked. Officers at the scene have confirmed that this is not true. Only share information on social media that you know to be true.”

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said early this morning: ‘Last night (Saturday 17 September) to this morning (Sunday) parts of East Leicester have been in serious disarray as large crowds formed after groups of young men started an unscheduled protest.

Only a small minority of Hindu extremists in #Leicester who are causing trouble and harassing the muslims you said? They are hundreds and then play victim online. Police told Muslims it was all under control, but clearly NOT! This is the reality on the ground. pic.twitter.com/qk67GFvml4 — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) September 17, 2022

“We had additional officers in the area who noticed a large group of men heading towards Green Lane Road, Leicester.

“Officers tried to contact the group and stay with them while additional officers were called in. They tried to keep the actions legal, but unfortunately the situation led to disorder.

“Agents were there en masse to protect people. Dispersal and stop and search powers were authorized to assist officers in restoring calm to the area. A large number of people were searched under section 60 stop search powers.

The photo shows police forming a physical barricade as they yell at protesters to turn back and leave the scene on Green Lane Road in east Leicester.

“Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated. We are aware of a virulent video showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester.

“This appears to have taken place while police officers were concerned with public order in the area. The incident will be investigated.

“Two arrests have been made: a man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disturbances and a man on suspicion of possession of a knife. They remain in police custody.

“We continue to call for dialogue and calm with the support of local community leaders. We do not tolerate violence or disorder in our city.

‘A major police operation will take place in the area in the coming days.’

Last night, before things got out of hand, Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said in a video shared on Twitter: “We’ve had numerous reports of an outbreak or disturbance in parts of the eastern part of Leicester of the city.

“We have agents there, we’re taking the situation under control, additional agents are on the way…distribution and investigative powers are authorized.

“Don’t get involved, we’re calling for calm.”