Moment police car on 999 call smashes head-on into Spar supermarket and almost hits woman

This is the shocking moment when a police car drove into the Spar supermarket on a 999 call and nearly hit a shopper after swerving to dodge an oncoming vehicle.

CCTV footage shows the officers storming into the store after running away from a driver who wanted to turn right into the parking lot.

The police slammed the doors of the store, narrowly avoiding hitting a woman, who put her hand on her chest and fell.

The accident happened at 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday 21 May in Lisburn, Northern Ireland and the area was cordoned off afterwards.

A transporter arrived after the crash and lifted the damaged vehicle onto the back of the trailer.

Police confirmed in a statement that there had been a report of a person who had suffered minor injuries.

One person on Twitter wrote: ‘This woman had a very lucky escape.’ Another added, “That person in the pantry was so lucky!”

But one person turned his anger on the buyers, saying: ‘They should always anticipate dangers such as traffic and the potential of cars turning at intersections.

This is bad of the police. Undoubtedly, he/she will follow additional further training until the performance is better suited to the position.’