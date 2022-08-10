Moment police capture wild turkey that elderly apartment owner feared was a burglar 

<!–

An elderly couple in Wisconsin were terrified at the prospect of a burglar breaking into their apartment, prompting police to enter with a crowbar and realize that a giant wild turkey was the intruder.

Doris Madden told local news outlets that she became suspicious when she noticed Friday that a second-floor window had been smashed in the City Walk Apartments in Wausau.

“We had no idea what caused it, or if anyone was even home,” Madden said WSAW.

She asked the condo site manager to get maintenance to investigate the mysterious break-in.

“When he opened the door, there’s the turkey. And so he thought, “I’m not going to try and catch that thing.” So he called the animal control department,” Madden said.

A wild turkey broke into an apartment building on the second floor of City Walk Apartments in Wausau, Wisconsin on Friday.

Wasau Police officers initially thought they were responding to a break-in or break-in, but found the wild turkey in an empty room

WHO’S IN THE CHICKEN HOUSE: The turkey flapped its wings in fear and flew around the room for a while before being captured, police bodycam footage shows

The wild turkey was caught using a fishing net and gloves, as it was later released outside without damage

“Often our patrol officers are the first response to a call, including animal calls,” said Wausau Police Department Captain Todd Baeten.

“They just have to try their best with the information they have and the equipment at their disposal,” he added.

In body-camera footage shared by the Wassau Police Department, officers captured the black-feathered turkey, which flapped its wings in fear, without injuring it.

Shortly after the capture, the turkey was released outside and the apartment was safe again.

Baeten said he couldn’t have been more proud of the department’s response, which shows how reliable and docile the officers in the area are.

Police also said the bird was caught using gloves and a fishing net to avoid harm.

“It really underscores the unpredictable nature of the work our officers have to do at all times,” Baeten said.

The wild bird entered by breaking through a glass window on the second floor of an apartment building

Doris Madden, a resident of City Walks Apartment, saw the broken window before calling the police

After news spread about the surprise break-in, Madden said the entire building is now “talking about turkey.”

‘I think it’s funny. I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment,” she told the WSAW.

Last year, Wisconsin’s turkey population was estimated at 37,179 during the 2021 turkey hunting season, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

That’s a 17 percent drop from 2020 and the lowest since 1999, according to a report from the Department of Natural Resources.

In March 2021, Wausau police faced a similar situation when officers had to clean up a deer that had crashed through a window at a local nursing home.

Although the deer appeared to have suffered a few minor cuts from the glass, officers were able to return the animal to its natural habitat without further damage.

If a turkey is found in a home, it is advised that homeowners or renters frighten or threaten the animal by hitting it with a broom or spraying it with water.

It is also recommended to hide or cover shiny objects, as turkeys tend to aggressively chase their own reflections. Protecting your yard with nets is also recommended in case there are turkeys in your backyard.