Moment Polar bear cub that got its tongue caught in a tin can is saved after rescue mission

This was the heartwarming moment when a starving polar bear whose tongue got stuck in a can was dramatically rescued.

The female named Monetochka had sought human help after the sharp-edged condensed milk container clung to her tongue.

A team of rescuers flew 3,125 miles from Moscow to reach the Arctic port of Dikson, one of the world’s most remote settlements, where the bear had begged residents for help.

Moscow Zoo chief veterinarian Mikhail Alshinetsky tends to an anesthetized female polar bear whose tongue was stuck in a can

Monetochka sleeps on the grass next to a pile of fish after it is finally freed from the can

The video shows the animal being sedated and then a vet used pliers to remove the can.

Mikhail Alshinetsky, chief veterinarian at the Moscow Zoo, said: ‘It is a bear cub, a female about two years old.

“The can got stuck and the lid caught on the tongue.

‘The animal has been sitting with a tongue for a few days and the tongue is swollen. The bear could neither drink nor eat.

“We successfully sedated her, removed the can, and gave her antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs.”

Mikhail Alshinetsky, chief veterinarian at the Moscow Zoo, said the female bear cub was about two years old and emaciated.

After the operation to remove the can, the polar bear was seen roaming freely and eating

The emaciated bear was then successfully caged and flown about 50 miles into the tundra by helicopter.

They left a huge stock of fish to help her recover from starvation while she couldn’t eat

The emaciated bear was then successfully caged and flown by helicopter some 50 miles (80 km) into the tundra—far away from the homes where he had sought human help.

They left a huge stock of fish to help her recover.

“We took the animal to the tundra and injected it again to wake her up.”

Earlier, a Dikson resident had attempted to remove the can when the bear approached his home.

But the metal was wedged too deeply into the frightened animal’s mouth.

Experts say polar bears would never normally approach humans this way.

Russian environmental watchdog Svetlana Radionova said: ‘The polar bear was found about 3 km away [1.9 miles] from Dickson Airport.

A team of vets arrived at the remote village after a 3,125-mile air and road plagued air and road journey and managed to stun the female polar bear and remove the can.

Vets managed to anesthetize her with the first injection and remove the can.

‘The bear is a young female and weighs between 80 and 90 kg.

“It will be monitored for several days and then returned to its natural habitat with a pile of fish.”

When he got close to people, he was clearly scared, while also feeling that this was his only hope for survival.

Svetlana Akulova, general manager of the Moscow Zoo, said: “We have prepared 50 kg of fish for the bear to help him recover.”

Before the vets arrived, the animal was seen shaking its hind legs with hunger and thirst.

“The bear got so exhausted from the look that it came up to us and stuck out its tongue,” said one resident.

“But it was impossible to help without traumatizing the bear, so people gave up.”

The suffering animal ran through the village in search of help.

The animal probably found the can in a garbage dump while searching for food.

Dikson – population 676 – is one of the world’s northernmost settlements, named after Swedish explorer Baron Oscar Dickson.

Nornickel – a major Russian nickel and palladium mining and smelting company – funded the rescue and provided transportation.