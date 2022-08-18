Moment passengers brutally beat father-of four NYC taxi driver to death after they tried to rob him

This is the horrific moment when five criminals – including three teenage girls – brutally beat a New York City cab driver to death after trying to rob him at 6:30 am.

Father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, was violently beaten and kicked before one of the felons dealt a fatal blow to the head, leaving the taxi driver motionless on the sidewalk.

Yellow taxi driver Gyimah died after chasing the group – who reportedly ran from the vehicle Saturday morning without paying for their fare near Arverne Boulevard in Queens.

He was rushed to St. John’s Hospital, where he later died from his serious injuries.

Two male suspects, both 20 years old, are now in custody, police confirmed this morning.

Three teenage girls between the ages of 13 and 16 are still being chased by the police.

One of the men who turned himself in to police was identified as Austin Amos. According to the NYPD, Amos was last seen wearing clothing matching those of the suspect who delivered the final, fatal blow.

Amos has six previous arrests, including for theft, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct, police said. He was accompanied by his mother when he turned himself in to police on Wednesday evening.

New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers previously offered a $15,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest after the ordeal.

“He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost now. My children’s hero,” Gyimah’s wife Abigail (pictured together), unable to hold back her tears, said

It comes as yellow taxi drivers in New York face debt and bankruptcies after investing in taxi medallions — but fail to make substantial profits worth the price of their license certificate.

Thousands of drivers are on the brink of financial ruin, with taxi drivers’ average debt on medallions of $600,000, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

Gyimah, whose wife Abigail said she is “lost without him,” had four children, ages eight, seven, five and three.

Footage of the vicious attack showed him getting out of his taxi and chasing the group of thugs on foot before they surrounded him.

He was seen raising his arms to protect himself from the brutal ambush at 54th Street Beach and Arverne Boulevard as the group continued their attack.

When Gyimah was able to get up again, one of the men hit him on the head, sending him flying to the ground.

The five suspects then fled, leaving Gyimah, who suffered a fatal head injury, motionless on the sidewalk.

Police identified Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, as one of the suspects wanted in connection with Gyimah’s murder. He is now in prison, along with another 20-year-old man. Three teenage girls between 13 and 16 also wanted by police

His wife Abigail said: CBS2: ‘I don’t know what to do now. I have lost. I have lost.’

“He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost now. My children’s hero,” Abigail said, unable to hold back her tears.

A GoFundMe Page has been launched for Gyimah’s wife and four children and has raised over $109,600 to date. The money will be used to fund his funeral, as well as to support the family’s living expenses and the education of the children.

A colleague of Gyimah wrote on the page: “He was one of our taxi drivers who worked honestly and tirelessly to support his family.

During the worst days of the pandemic, he was one of the few still driving a taxi to support our city and its citizens. Please help honor him, his work, and help his family.

“He was husband and father of 4 children, ages 8, 7, 5 and 3. He’s not coming home anymore.”