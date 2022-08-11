Moment Parkour expert attempts urban running jump in London but plummets nearly 20ft to the ground

Advertisement

This is the terrifying moment when a parkour coach plunged nearly 20 feet down after missing the landing point.

Marcio Filipe, 28, was trying to jump from wall to wall in London when his foot slipped as he landed and he fell backwards onto the concrete floor.

Parkour, also known as freerunning, is a sport in which people run, jump and climb from different terrains, such as jumping between buildings.

Filipe, who lives in Portugal, attempted a ‘never before’ jump in Waterloo when he failed to land.

Despite plunging 16 feet into the concrete, he was left with only a sprained wrist.

Fellow parkour fanatic Alex Steklyannikov, 28, who lives in London, filmed his friend trying the new move.

This is the dramatic moment when Marcio Filipe, 28, tried to jump from one wall in Waterloo, London to another. He successfully ran and launched himself off the first wall. Parkour enthusiasts regularly gather here to practice their jumps.

After successfully launching himself over the first wall, the parkour coach lost his footing upon landing on the trap, causing him to fall 16 feet to the ground. Below him, his friend stands with open arms ready to catch him if he should slip.

The thrill seeker tried to grab hold of the wall before falling almost 20 feet down. He then tumbled to the ground where his friend ran towards him to try and catch him. The two men crash and fall to the ground. Mr. Filipe only sprained his wrist.

He said: ‘I absolutely love parkour and have been training for 11 years.

“In my opinion, it’s one of the few sports that ticks every box for fun, fitness, cardio and mentality.

“I want to keep pushing the sport in the right direction by talking about it as something other than reckless.

“Marcio attempted this never-before-seen move 11 times before this video was shot. The idea is to do a speed step over the first wall and land perfectly and stay on the second wall. An extremely difficult and precise move.’

Mr. Filipe has been participating in parkour since 2008, while Mr. Steklyannikov has been participating in the thrilling sport since 2012.

After posting the video to Facebook, Mr. Filipe, who teaches the sport in Portugal, said: ‘The left ankle hurt from previous attempts and on this landing attempt, the ankle just gave up and my foot slid completely forward.

“I managed to save myself in the air pretty well and came out with only a bruised wrist.

“Still super excited with all the attempts and with this rescue.”

The parkour fanatic had a lucky escape after plummeting 16ft while attempting a Parkour jump in London’s Waterloo. He only managed to bruise his wrist by saving himself ‘in the air’. Despite the fall, he was “super excited about all the attempts and the rescue.”

The parkour coach documents all of his jumps and thrilling stunts on his Instagram page, which has nearly 100,000 followers.

His page shows him jumping from building to building in Santorini, Greece, running over narrow bridges in Porto, Portugal, and even throwing himself off buildings in Portsmouth.

This isn’t the first time parkour stunts have led to nasty accidents, though.

In 2019, Russian Youtuber Sergey Shorokhov and parkour professional began to fall from the 25th floor of a building, but managed to save himself by grabbing electrical cables.

The electrical wires shocked him as he pulled himself back up onto the roof where people came to his aid.