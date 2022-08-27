Moment OH girl, 6, manages to escape would-be kidnapper who tries to grab her right outside her home

A six-year-old girl narrowly escaped her would-be kidnapper, who tried to pick her up and leave with her just outside her Ohio home.

Ken’Adi Nash, of Hamilton, was taking out the trash when Deric McPherson, 33, also of Hamilton, reportedly tried to kidnap her on Wednesday.

“This man walked by and he touched me and pulled me,” she said Good morning America (GMA). “He just let go of me because I screamed.”

After she ran inside, Ken’Adi told her parents that “a man tried to kidnap me” and that he had touched her “private parts.”

McPherson is now charged with kidnapping and abusive sexual imposition.

Ken’Adi Nash, 6, from Hamilton, (pictured with her parents Ricky and Mandie) was nearly kidnapped by Deric McPherson, 33, also from Hamilton, on Wednesday

Ken’Adi only managed to escape after she started screaming and pulling away

McPherson is shown grabbing Ken’Adi by the blue trash can while taking out the trash

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping and gross sexual imposition

The Nash family said they have always taught their four daughters how to defend themselves against an attacker, but they never thought the teachings would ever be necessary.

‘She did [listen to us], and she used it,” her mother Mandie told GMA. “I’m so proud of her because as soon as she screamed, he let go. So it clearly works.’

Mandie was in the house stocking groceries when the incident – which lasted only about 10 seconds – happened.

Her father Ricky left for McPherson in his car while calling 911. He said, ‘I chased him as if he still had my child. [I] definitely didn’t want him to rob another child.’

McPherson then tried to “dive in and out of alleys and through people’s yards to get away from me,” Ricky said. WLWT.

Police would eventually find McPherson in a Dodge Caravan among the cars at Paul’s Auto lot, located on Erie Boulevard.

“When the police handcuffed him, it took a lot of pain away,” Ricky told GMA.

The family will certainly not forget the terrifying situation, as Mandie tells GMA: ‘It’s etched in our memory forever – that scream. So it will always be with us.’

The family is now trying to move out of Hamilton, according to Mandie’s Facebook page, as Ken’Adi ‘desperately wants to move out of this house/neighborhood’ [as soon as possible].’

Child advocate for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Callahan Walsh, told GMA that Ken’Adi did everything correctly.

“She kicked, screamed, pulled back. It’s exactly what we teach kids what to do if a potential kidnapper tries to grab them,” Walsh said.

About 83 percent of children who have faced a possible kidnapping have escaped by doing something “proactive” such as kicking.

“She’s the reason she’s home safe tonight,” he told GMA.

McPherson was found in a Dodge Caravan (pictured) after Ricky chased him in his car to make sure he didn’t get away

Walsh also advises parents, sooner or later, to talk to their children about what to do in these situations.

“Start with things like walking around your neighborhood, telling them which houses your child can go to in an emergency, what the neighbors are called, what their parents’ full names are, what phone number and what house they have,” Walsh said. said.

“These are things you can teach your young children, the basics of child safety.”