Moment of awkwardness Joe Biden offers a 42-second handshake to French President Macron

President Joe Biden shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron for an awkward 42 seconds during a welcoming ceremony at the White House on Thursday.

The two presidents grabbed hands after Biden finished a short speech discussing the importance of the alliance between the United States and France.

Biden took Macron’s hand in his own, and the two hugged and talked as a French translation of the last part of Biden’s speech was broadcast over the crowd.

As the pair stood there talking, laughing and slapping each other’s arms, Macron appeared on numerous occasions to try and break the embrace, but Biden stood his ground and wouldn’t let go.

At one point, Biden looked at the crowd and froze with a smile on his face as Macron – hand still firmly in Biden’s – was stuck facing the president. The couple eventually broke up after the French translation was completed.

It’s unclear if Biden struck that pose for photographers, or if he simply waited for the translation to stop to release Macron.

The awkward moment kicked off the French president’s state visit to Washington DC, and was soon followed by a few other odd blunders from Biden.

While on stage after the speech, Biden and Macron faced the crowd and stood side by side as photographers seemingly snapped away.

At one point, Biden suddenly turned to Macron and stared at him for about five seconds.

Biden then turned almost completely and away from the crowd.

Macron then began talking to the president and raised his finger to gesture to the crowd, after which Biden eventually turned back to face the photographers.

Offstage, as the two presidents greeted members of the audience, Biden seemed to wander aimlessly, constantly having to be brought back to the group by Macron.

The French president remained engaged with the crowd, but as Biden began to shuffle away, Macron grabbed his arm and led him back to the group.

The Macrons arrived in the United States on Tuesday evening and their visit began with an unexpected shot at their hosts.

The French president slammed Biden for his economic subsidies as a sign of an exciting meeting ahead.

An Agence France-Presse reporter heard Macron complain about Biden’s industrial subsidies are ‘super aggressive’ against French competitors.

“This is super aggressive for our business people,” Macron was heard telling members of Congress and business leaders over lunch on Wednesday.

He told lawmakers the policy will “kill a lot of jobs” in Europe unless it is synchronized globally.

Biden and Macron wave to the crowd after Thursday’s welcome ceremony outside the White House

Macron and Biden had their hands crossed during the state visit on Thursday

After the two had a private meeting together, Biden defended his plan to revive the US economy, including $368 billion to fund green technology for US manufacturers.

“I don’t apologize for it,” he said. But in an effort to ease the friction, he admitted that his landmark legislation contains “glitches” that need to be fixed if Europe is not to be harmed.

“There will clearly be glitches in it and [we] have to reconcile changes in it,” he admitted without going into detail about what those might be.

He described them as “tweaks we can make that could make it fundamentally easier for European countries to participate.”

President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden shake hands in the Oval Office

President Biden and President Macron walk into the Oval Office

The French and US presidents held a joint press conference at the White House after a private meeting where they discussed Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act

The day concluded with a black-tie state dinner at the White House, which was oozing with champagne toasts and celebrity guests.

The presidents clinked glasses and talked about the long friendship between their two nations.

France was our first ally. The first country to fly an American flag after our revolution,” Biden said. “I actually grew up in a place called New Castle, Delaware County, near Brandywine Battlefield. Where a young man named Marquis de Lafayette fought for the American cause and became good friends with a guy named George Washington.”

Lafayette later wrote of their friendship, and I quote, “It was so simple that two friends were united by the greatest cause.” Today, we are still united by the greatest causes: democracy, liberty, equality, opportunity and freedom,” the president continued.

“We stand together against oppression and injustice, we stand up for each other in our democratic values ​​to which Washington and Lafayette have dedicated their lives,” he said. “And we still strive to build a world worthy of our highest hopes and future, knowing that we can always, always count on each other as allies and friends.”

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and President Joe Biden (right) participate in a toast at the Biden administration’s first state dinner with France on Thursday night

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host their first state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte

The glass pavilion was tucked into a corner of the South Lawn under a bunch of trees with the Washington Monument visible beyond

Biden asked the guests to raise their glasses, “which neither of us have,” as the waiter brought two champagne flutes onstage — and the presidents toasted. “Viva la France and God bless America,” Biden said.

Macron dedicated his toast to “dear Joe, my dear friend.”

The French president spoke of how people in the United States and France “live in democracy and freedom.”

“And in many places today these principles are at risk or challenged, even in our societies, in our democracies, many people just want to jeopardize or deviate from this principle, challenge elections and so on, we stand shoulder to shoulder together shoulder to shoulder,” Macron said.