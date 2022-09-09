Moment NYPD cops save woman who was seconds away from jumping off the Manhattan Bridge

<!–

A young woman moments from jumping off the Manhattan Bridge was rescued by two quick-thinking NYPD officers and a Good Samaritan who sprang into action to save the woman in need.

The horrific ordeal was captured on video as two officers wearing helmets and armor quietly tried to get closer to the victim to get her to safety.

A Good Samaritan was seen during the dramatic crisis.

The incident took place on the Brooklyn side of the Manhattan Bridge on Adams Street with a pedestrian walkway.

The shocking video shows the woman, wearing a dark hooded jacket with fur trim, looking out over the murky waters of the East River.

In a photo she can be seen sitting on the edge of the ledge.

In another photo, she is squatting with her legs under her and her arms at her sides.

The unidentified woman turned out to be alone seconds away from pushing herself off the ledge before being safely taken into custody.

It is not clear how long she sat on the ledge.

Hours before the harrowing ordeal, thirty-one police officers were presented with the Hope Prize by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention @afspnational as part of #WorldSuicidePrevention Day.

Sixteen of the honorees came from the Port & Emergency Service.

The awards were presented for their heroic action that saved the life of a person going through a metal health crisis.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the officers who jumped helping the woman take her life.

“Just hours after our HOPE Awards with @afspnyc, our highly trained @NYPDSpecialops officer’s communication skills and compassion saved a woman in crisis,” he wrote. ‘Remember, you’re not alone. The NYPD is there for those in need and you can call or text 988 anywhere in the US 24/7.”

NYPD Special Ops also posted a tweet thanking the trained officers and Good Samaritan that:

Last night, the NYPD Emergency Services Unit saved the life of a woman perched precariously on the ledge of the Manhattan Bridge. The team arrived and found a Good Samaritan trying to get the woman off the ledge. ESU continued his efforts for over an hour before taking her safely into custody.”

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted the video showing footage of the terrifying ordeal in which officers were able to save a woman from jumping off the Manhattan Bridge