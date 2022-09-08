Moment Nadhim Zahawi passed note to Liz Truss about the Queen’s health

Advertisement

This is when Nadhim Zahawi passed a note to Liz Truss informing her of the dramatic developments in the Queen’s health in the House of Commons.

The pair can be seen in footage having an intense conversation in the front seat of the government just minutes after the prime minister unveiled her plan for an energy bailout to MPs.

Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – the portfolio of land, property and assets held by the Queen – quietly entered the room as the debate continued, and took a seat next to the Prime Minister.

Mrs Truss – who was appointed Prime Minister by the Queen just two days ago at the kissing hands ceremony – looked appalled.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer also appeared to be aware of developments by his deputy Angela Rayner, and rumors quickly spread through the chamber and parliament.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, told MPs shortly afterwards: “I know I speak for the whole House when I say that we send Her Majesty the Queen our best wishes and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts. and pray at this moment.’

Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William raced to Balmoral to be with the monarch.

The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, on Tuesday. Today she is under the supervision of doctors over health concerns

Mr Zahawi, who was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster just this week, the portfolio of land, property and assets held by the Queen, was tasked with briefing the Prime Minister and saw her briefing in the front seat for several minutes before he left

Her Majesty is in her Scottish home (pictured today) and is described by her staff as ‘comfortable’

Her Majesty’s immediate family members have been informed of the downturn, which has sent her two main heirs to bed amid mounting fears for the monarch’s well-being.

A royal spokesman said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and in Balmoral.’

Ms Truss said ‘the whole country will be deeply concerned about the news of Buckingham Palace this lunchtime’ and added: ‘My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen at the moment. and her family’.

Yesterday, on a doctor’s advice, the Queen had to postpone a meeting of the Privy Council at the last minute. After a busy day on Tuesday greeting both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss at Balmoral, as well as taking on other light duties, the 96-year-old monarch has been told to rest.

And today Buckingham Palace revealed that doctors have been brought to Balmoral this morning following concerns.

She was supposed to virtually hold the Privy Council last night, during which the new Prime Minister would have taken her oath as First Lord of the Treasury, and Cabinet ministers would be sworn into their roles and appointed as privy counselors, if they had not already been appointed Minister of Finance. one in the past.