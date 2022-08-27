Moment mystery man pulls down his shorts and goes for a No2 on doorstep of family’s £720,000 house

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is when a man pulls his shorts down in front of a family’s £720,000 home in north London, leaving an unpleasant surprise for its owner.

A search is underway for the man who was caught pooping on the curb in Hackney at 4:30 a.m. Friday by the homeowner’s security camera.

The man took his time and was caught ringing a Ring doorbell as he unbuttoned his shorts and settled into a relaxed squat, lasting nearly five minutes. He even stayed for a few seconds, doubling the danger to the unsuspecting family who woke up later that morning to an unpleasant odor.

The late night visitor was so tall that the camera, which is motion sensitive, stopped recording until he got up, buttoned his shorts and walked away.

Speaking to MailOnline, the shocked homeowner said: ‘Our dog actually woke us up barking and we looked out the windows.

CCTV footage shows the man strolling to the doorstep and taking off his shorts before sitting down to relieve himself

He took his time and stayed for almost 5 minutes – the camera stops recording because it is triggered by motion

‘Last time [the dog] then it turned out that someone was trying to steal bicycles, but we didn’t see anything, so we didn’t know until my wife got up to walk the dog.’

As soon as she opened the front door, she was struck by the stench, the family said.

“It was the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen, two giant poops on our doorstep.”

When the night pooper was done, he stood up, buttoned up and sauntered off

It took them four plastic gloves to clean up the mess, with a bunch of dog poop bags, wipes, bleach and water to finally clean it all up.

“When we later checked the doorbell’s camera, we couldn’t believe our eyes,” he said, adding: “It’s absolutely unbelievable that someone can do this so casually.

“How can anyone imagine it’s okay to do this to total strangers? It’s absolutely abhorrent. No matter how desperate someone is, using a threshold as a toilet is disgusting, antisocial and disgusting.’

Do you know who this man is? Email tom.brown@mailonline.co.uk